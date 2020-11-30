Spirit Lake too much for Forest City boys in season opener

The Forest City boys' basketball team had a tall task ahead of them opening up their 2020-21 campaign against Spirit Lake in a non-conference contest on Monday night in Forest City.
And after a sluggish start, head coach Dan Rosacker said his team didn't do enough to come back and earn the victory. The Indians of Forest City fell to the Indians of Spirit Lake, 67-52.
"I saw some glimpses of good things and there's some things we can build on," Rosacker said. "But we also had things that got exposed tonight. We played well in stretches, but like I told the guys, we didn't play well for 32 minutes."
Forest City couldn't get anything going right out of the gate. After the first four minutes of the quarter, Spirit Lake led, 9-2. The home team finally showed some life to round out the first quarter, but Spirit Lake still led, 15-8, heading into the second.
Midway through the second quarter, senior Noah Miller hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut Spirit Lake's lead to 22-20.
However, Spirit Lake went on a 14-2 run to close out the second quarter and head into halftime leading 36-22.
"That first half, after we made that run, they responded and we didn't," Rosacker said. "That did hurt."
Forest City struggled to get much going in the second half and consistently trailed by just over 10 points. In the end, Spirit Lake won by 15 points.
Junior Vance Katzfey was a force for Spirit Lake all night, finishing with 29 points. For Forest City, senior Brandon Leber had 16 points and Miller finished with 15.
"That's one of the better teams we're going to play all year," Miller said. "They're lanky, they're big and they have shooters all around. I wish we would've played a little better, but good team. I'm glad we're out here."
Forest City falls to 0-1 and plays Eagle Grove at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday night at Eagle Grove.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!