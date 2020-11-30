Spirit Lake too much for Forest City boys in season opener

The Forest City boys' basketball team had a tall task ahead of them opening up their 2020-21 campaign against Spirit Lake in a non-conference contest on Monday night in Forest City.

And after a sluggish start, head coach Dan Rosacker said his team didn't do enough to come back and earn the victory. The Indians of Forest City fell to the Indians of Spirit Lake, 67-52.

"I saw some glimpses of good things and there's some things we can build on," Rosacker said. "But we also had things that got exposed tonight. We played well in stretches, but like I told the guys, we didn't play well for 32 minutes."

Forest City couldn't get anything going right out of the gate. After the first four minutes of the quarter, Spirit Lake led, 9-2. The home team finally showed some life to round out the first quarter, but Spirit Lake still led, 15-8, heading into the second.

Midway through the second quarter, senior Noah Miller hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut Spirit Lake's lead to 22-20.

However, Spirit Lake went on a 14-2 run to close out the second quarter and head into halftime leading 36-22.

"That first half, after we made that run, they responded and we didn't," Rosacker said. "That did hurt."