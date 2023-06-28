Hannah Ausenhus had played in high-level softball games, but nothing compared to a few she played this spring.

The Coe College pitcher, a Central Springs alum and All-American Rivers Conference performer, was a key member of the Kohwaks team that made the Division III Women's College World series this season.

A senior, Ausenhus finished the season with a 2.33 earned run average in 23 appearances.

None were bigger than the game when she sent Coe to the WCWS for the third time, a complete game allowing just one run against Hiram College, a 2-1 win in the regional finals.

"That was unlike anything I had ever done, knowing that a trip to the Women's College World Series was on the line," she said. "I knew no matter what, I had a defense behind me. I had an amazing roster behind me that could get it done. I knew that it was going to work."

Ausenhus did not know she was going to pitch that game until just shortly before.

The Kohawks had a deep staff this season, with Ausenhus and fellow all-conference pitcher Ellie Thurow.

When Ausenhus' number was called, she had complete trust in her team to get it done, even if she may not have been at her best.

"I knew that if I let my head think of what was actually on the line, that it could spiral downwards," Ausenhus said. "I knew that no matter what, if I just stayed calm and I had trust in my defense, everything would go well."

She kept that same mindset in Marshall, Texas when she made two appearances in the WCWS.

She went 1-1 in those two games, allowing five earned runs in 10.1 innings with three strikeouts.

"It was so different, but I also told myself I had to relax," Ausenhus said. "It's better for me to pitch calm and relax than to be stressed about it."

Coe ended the season just short of making the finals, finishing with a 39-11 record. The Kohawks also won the American Rivers tournament title.

Even though the season ended on a sour note, Ausenhus said it was incredible.

"It will be unforgettable just because of the run that we went on, the way we rallied around one another and picked each other up when we needed it," she said.

"We had a huge fan base that followed us down there. It was even more incredible to hear the chants throughout the stadium. It was really cool."

Making two starts in the WCWS was the cap of a crazy career for Ausenhus.

Her freshman season was cut short due to COVID-19. The 2021 season was a good one for Ausenhus, making second-team All-ARC but still difficult because of all the restrictions.

The past two years were a bit easier to focus on softball, when she posted ERAs of 2.96 and 2.33.

"It was just a path that nobody has been on," Ausenhus said. "Just put in the work and I had an amazing team around me that picked me up when I needed it. We all held each other accountable, and we all did the work."

Playing at Central Springs, a very successful softball program, helped prepare her for the collegiate level, she said.

She received All-State honors and made the Top of Iowa first team in her career as a Panther.

Still, she made adjustments along the way to becoming one of Coe's best pitchers.

"We were playing such high-quality softball, so it set me up to take the next step to play at college," Ausenhus said. "You play softball year-round and aren't playing other sports. So just managing time between school, meeting new friends and those sorts of things."

Ausenhus still follows how Central Springs does in softball. She was even honored when the Panthers hosted Newman Catholic on June 7th.

In her five seasons as a Panther, she went 142-31 and posted a 1.44 ERA.

"It's incredible to go back to Central Springs and see how much success they are having," Ausenhus said. "It just shows that the program is a very good and successful program. I would say there is just a lot of talent, and the travel ball teams do a good job of preparing young athletes."