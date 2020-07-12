Softball predictions: Area teams begin championship pursuits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The softball postseason is upon us, and the usual suspects are the ones for fans to keep an eye on. Central Springs, Newman Catholic, Charles City, Bishop Garrigan and Algona are the ranked area teams, and all have had plenty of success over the past several seasons.

In 2019, No. 5 Charles City went 37-4 and made it all the way to the state semifinals. This season, the Comets are 10-2 and are hitting .391 as a team with nine home runs and 88 RBI. In the pitcher’s circle, junior Dani Reetz has taken over the role as pitching ace, with a 1.28 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 65 innings.

No. 6 Central Springs has had a spectacular year at the plate, with a team batting average of .382 and an on-base percentage of .458. Sophomore catcher Madisyn Kelley leads the team with eight home runs and 25 RBI. The Panthers made it to the state quarterfinals last season, and appear to be a strong contender to make it deep into the tournament at Fort Dodge.

Among the top contenders, No. 12 Newman Catholic is the fresh face. The Knights have won at least 20 games in each of the past three seasons, but have not made the state tournament since 2012. With a trio of strong seniors in catcher Hailey Worman, shortstop Lily Castle, and pitcher Paige Leiniger, this is the year the Knights have been building toward.