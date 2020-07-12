Softball predictions: Area teams begin championship pursuits

The softball postseason is upon us, and the usual suspects are the ones for fans to keep an eye on. Central Springs, Newman Catholic, Charles City, Bishop Garrigan and Algona are the ranked area teams, and all have had plenty of success over the past several seasons.
In 2019, No. 5 Charles City went 37-4 and made it all the way to the state semifinals. This season, the Comets are 10-2 and are hitting .391 as a team with nine home runs and 88 RBI. In the pitcher’s circle, junior Dani Reetz has taken over the role as pitching ace, with a 1.28 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 65 innings.
No. 6 Central Springs has had a spectacular year at the plate, with a team batting average of .382 and an on-base percentage of .458. Sophomore catcher Madisyn Kelley leads the team with eight home runs and 25 RBI. The Panthers made it to the state quarterfinals last season, and appear to be a strong contender to make it deep into the tournament at Fort Dodge.
Among the top contenders, No. 12 Newman Catholic is the fresh face. The Knights have won at least 20 games in each of the past three seasons, but have not made the state tournament since 2012. With a trio of strong seniors in catcher Hailey Worman, shortstop Lily Castle, and pitcher Paige Leiniger, this is the year the Knights have been building toward.
At No. 6 Bishop Garrigan, the Meisters rule the roost. Coach Wendi Meister leads a squad that includes three of her daughters, Madison, Mackenzie, and Bailey. Madison leads the team with a .571 batting average, a .604 on-base percentage and a .918 slugging percentage. Mackenzie is hitting .381, and has a team high four homers and 19 RBI. Those two, along with fellow seniors Jordan Hansen and Emma Fogarty have made the Golden Bears into a fearsome offensive opponent.
And finally, No. 6 Algona. The Bulldogs are led in pitching and offense by senior Kamryn Etherington. Etherington is currency hitting .714/.818/1.357, with four home runs and 14 RBI. In the pitcher’s circle, Etherington has a 0.81 ERA, a 0.59 WHIP, with 111 strikeouts and only nine walks in 69 innings of work. If Etherington is on her game, she could carry the Bulldogs to victory.
Of any of the area softball squads, expect one of those five teams to make the deepest postseason run.
Class 1A
Region 4
Rockford at North Butler - The Warriors have been decent on offense this season, with a .274 team batting average. On the pitching side, the team has struggled mightily. Junior Cameron Willemsen had been the team’s main pitcher this year, and has a 6.10 ERA, a 2.54 WHIP, with a strikeout to walk ratio of 26 to 56.
Meanwhile, freshman Kiya Johnson has compiled a 1.67 ERA, a .197 opponent batting average, and 81 strikeouts for the 8-4 Bearcats.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at at North Butler.
Score prediction: North Butler 7, Rockford 6
Northwood-Kensett vs. North Iowa - Neither of these teams have a particularly inspiring offense. The Vikings are hitting .238 as a team, with only eight extra base hits, while the Bison are hitting .225 with 12 hits going for extra bases.
The difference in this game will be pitching. The Bisons’ top pitcher, Leah Kramersmeier, has a 12.32 ERA with a strikeout to walk ratio of 50/46. Northwood pitcher Kayla Senne has some decent numbers, but has gotten almost no run support. If Senne is on her game, and the Vikings can score a few runs, they should take this one.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Northwood-Kensett.
Score Prediction: Northwood-Kensett 4, North Iowa 1
St. Ansgar at Riceville - This one should be a pretty compelling game. With the Saints at 7-6, and the Wildcats at 10-7, this postseason opener looks like it should be pretty competitive. Judging by strength of schedule, the edge should go to St. Ansgar.
The Saints have beaten tough conference opponents like Nashua-Plainfield, Rockford, and Newman Catholic. But Riceville does have a duo of sluggers, in freshman Madison Mauer and junior Josie Gansen, and a pair of pitchers in Gansen and freshman Morgan Fair ,that have put up some good stats. Riceville has a decent chance of coming out with the win against a tough Top of Iowa East team.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Riceville.
Score prediction: Riceville 7, St. Ansgar 6.
Class 2A
North Union vs. Lake Mills - At 2-10 overall, and with a collective staff ERA of 14.15, Lake Mills might struggle against 10-4 North Union. The Warriors currently have four players hitting over .400, and have two hitting .500 or better.
North Union should be able to get this win over the Bulldogs’ struggling pitching staff.
The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Central Springs.
Score prediction: North Union 10, Lake Mills 3
Central Springs vs. West Hancock - This match-up pits one of the state’s top teams in Class 2A against a squad that hasn’t won a game yet this season. With the way the Panthers have managed to beat area teams like Bishop Garrigan and North Union, the Panthers should win this one pretty easily.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Central Springs.
Score prediction: Central Springs 12, West Hancock 1
Osage vs. Denver - The Green Devils managed to win their game against Denver back on June 16 by a 5-4 score. Since that time, Osage has gone 7-5, while Denver has gone 7-3.
The Cyclones are led on offense by freshman Bailey Nuss, who is hitting .586/.657/.690 on the season, with a team high 11 RBI. Sophomore pitcher Sydney Eggena and senior Jenna McMahon have split the pitching duties, and have respective ERAs of 3.79 and 2.87. For Osage, freshman Leah Grimm has paced the team with her power, with six homers and 16 RBI this year, to go along with her .425 batting average. If she can manage to keep her hot bat alive, the Green Devils have a chance at a repeat victory.
Expect this game to be close, with the Green Devils coming out on top yet again.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Osage.
Score prediction: Osage 6, Denver 5
West Fork vs. Aplington-Parkersburg - With six losses in its past eight games, West Fork has been struggling as of late. On the other side, Aplington-Parkersburg, which began its season with a 1-4 record, has surged. The Falcons have won three consecutive games, and have scored at least eight runs in each of those contests.
With A-P’s offense booming, and West Fork’s pitching staff sporting a 6.38 collective ERA, the Falcons should be able to snag a win on Saturday.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Aplington-Parkersburg.
Score Prediction: Aplington-Parkersburg 8, West Fork 5
Region 6
Clear Lake vs. Forest City - With 6-8 and 5-8 respective records (as of Friday), this game is fairly evenly matched. Senior Sara Faber leads the Lions with a .474 batting average and a .512 on-base percentage and is tied with Emeny Brattrud with eight RBI. For the Indians, junior Hannah Anderson is pacing the squad with a .417 batting average and 15 RBI.
The Lions have the slight edge in pitching, with a 4.81 ERA and a .333 opponent batting average, compared to a 5.44 ERA and a .370 opponent average for Forest City. With these two teams putting up comparable numbers, the difference will be which team can score last. Extra innings, anyone?
The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday in Algona.
Score prediction: Clear Lake 6, Forest City 4
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Algona - Algona is going to win this game, and Kamryn Etherington is going to be the difference. Whether she hits a home run, or finishes the game with a dozen strikeouts, the Bulldogs’ standout senior will make her presence felt.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Algona.
Score prediction: Algona 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2
Class 4A
Mason City vs. Waverly-Shell Rock - These two teams are currently going in opposite directions, but things will be set right on Saturday. The Mohawks have lost five straight games, four of those have been against top-flight competition, in Ames and Fort Dodge.
The Go-Hawks are currently on a three-game winning streak, but are still only 4-9 on the year. With Waverly-Shell Rock currently hitting a collective .134, with only six extra base hits on the season, Mason City shouldn’t have too much trouble. Despite the young Mohawks’ pitching staff putting up some crooked numbers, the offense has kept the team in contention. The Mohawks’ hitters are batting .333 as a team, and have 30 extra base hits on the season. Lainna Duncan and Brianna Notermann lead the team with 15 RBI apiece, and should be able to drive in some runs against the Go-Hawks.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Waverly-Shell Rock.
Score Prediction: Mason City 7, Waverly-Shell Rock 4
