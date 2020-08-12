You have permission to edit this article.
So far, Big 12 moving forward with football season
So far, Big 12 moving forward with football season

Iowa St Oklahoma Football

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws under pressure from Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance (34) during the third quarter of last year's Big 12 matchup.

 Sue Ogrocki

AMES — The Big 12 was many things on Tuesday. It was the linchpin, key stone or the most perilous section of the Rube Goldberg Machine that currently is college athletics.

On Tuesday night, Big 12 presidents decided to allow the conference to move toward a season, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Eddie Radosevich of Rivals reported that the revised schedule will be released after approval from the athletic directors.

The Big 10 and Pac 12 already voted to postpone the college football season due to COVID-19 and the health and safety questions that still surround it. Members of the SEC and ACC had been vocal about wanting to play.

While the ACC wanted to play, it put out a statement before the Big 12's decision that said, in part, "We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves."

If the Big 12 decided not to have fall sports, that would've left just the ACC and SEC as the only two Big Five conferences to play fall sports, which could be perceived as bad optics and would likely lead to the ACC falling in line with the other conferences, leaving the SEC with a decision to make.

The SEC also came out with a statement before the Big 12's decision that said, in part, "We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day."

The Big 12 decided on Aug. 3 to go to a conference-only plus one non-conference game schedule. But after the decisions from the MAC, Mountain West, Big 10 and Pac 12 to postpone fall sports, the Big 12's situation became murky.

Tuesday’s decision by the presidents make the water clearer.

In the Aug. 3 press release from the Big 12 about it's new schedule format, the season would start in mid- to late-September. Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said on Aug. 6 that he expects the non-conference game to be Sept. 12 and he expects Big 12 play to start on Sept. 26.

