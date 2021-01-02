Small school, big dreams: Riceville’s trio of ranked wrestlers have sights set on Des Moines

The Riceville wrestling team isn’t the biggest team in Class 1A.

In fact, according to head coach Che Oulman, the Wildcats are actually on the opposite end of the spectrum as far as size is concerned. Riceville is one of the smallest schools in Class 1A – the smallest wrestling class in the state of Iowa.

Although Oulman says there could be more student-athletes out for the sport, the numbers on the wrestling team reflect that of the town’s population. In a town with a population of under 800 people, there’s only eight wrestlers on the team.

“Riceville, honestly, is like one of the five smallest wrestling schools in the state of Iowa,” Oulman said. “We know that we’re a smaller school, but I don’t think that limits the kids on their success.”

To Oulman’s point, the season has been nothing short of a success up to now. At the moment, Riceville has three wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of the latest Predicament rankings.

Junior Lawson Losee is ranked No. 3 in the 152 pound class, senior Drew Fox is ranked No. 6 in the 182 class and junior Mitchel Marr is ranked No. 9 in the 220 class. Collectively, the trio has racked up more than 40 wins and only three losses to start this winter off.