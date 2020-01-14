Size and speed leads Valley to big win over Mason City boys basketball

The Mason City boys basketball team has learned to live with being undersized.

Generally, a four-guard set helps the Mohawks remain competitive with their quickness on both ends of the floor.

When Mason City has had some difficulty this season, it was when an opponent presents both size and speed.

On Tuesday, the Mohawks ran into a West Des Moines Valley team that features those traits, and the results was an 83-45 Valley win in a game that got away from the Mohawks in the second half.

“Our guys fought hard,” Mohawks coach Nick Trask said. “But we have seen a lot of that size and speed combination this year.”

Eli Raridon, a 6-foot-6 sophomore for Valley, set the tone early as he netted 15 points in a first quarter that saw the Tigers jump out to a 21-8 lead.

Mason City managed to hang around in the second quarter, but Valley finished the third quarter on a 13-2 run that put the lead at 22 entering the fourth quarter.

Austin Richardson, the lone Mohawk starter over six foot, scored eight of his team-high 11 in the third quarter before Valley pulled away.