Six Osage wrestlers qualify for state meet, Mason City will send three

120

Two area wrestlers battled for the 120-pound district title in Algona on Saturday, in Osage freshman Nick Fox and Forest City junior Brock Moore. Fox came out with the victory, beating Moore by Fall at 3:54 to claim the district title, and book his first trip to the state tournament. Moore still advanced to state, due to his semifinal win over third-place finisher Cresten Craven.

126

For the second week in a row, Clear Lake junior Sam Nelson and Osage senior Joe Sullivan faced off in a tournament final. And for the second straight week, Sullivan came out on top, beating Nelson by a 6-2 decision to claim the district title. Nelson finished in second place and will go to state, thanks to his semifinal win over third-place finisher Hunter Abrahamson of Okoboji.

132

Junior Averee Abben made it three straight district champions for Osage, as he claimed the 132-pound title with a win by fall over Webster City junior Chase Rattenborg. Rattenborg then wrestled Okoboji senior Blake Abrahamson in the second-place match, and lost, as Abrahamson won by fall at 4:34 to clinch a spot at the state tournament.