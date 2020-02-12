Six Mason City swimmers making the trip to state meet

The Mason City boys swimming team will end its season on the state’s biggest stage on Saturday at the state swim meet at the University of Iowa.
After returning just one state qualifier this season – August Davison – head coach Steve Hugo is pretty happy with how things have turned out.
At the district swim meet this past weekend, Mason City qualified three relay teams for the state meet. The 200 medley relay team, the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay will all make the trip. Those three teams are comprised of three seniors and three underclassmen.
“Every single swim we had throughout the meet was a season-best time, so we had 100 percent time cuts at the district meet,” Hugo said. “Usually, a couple of swimmers will falter, but they put it together for this meet.”
Davison is the team’s only returning state swimmer. He will compete this year in all three relays, along with Trevor Torkelson and David Johnson.
Perhaps the biggest surprise this season for Hugo has been Torkelson. He is still pretty new to the 100 fly, and now will be competing in it for a state title.
“We’re really excited about Trevor,’ Hugo said. “(Saturday) was only the fourth time he had done the 100 fly ever. He just looked good in the butterfly before Christmas. He’s looking pretty good.”
With so many first timers at the state tournament, Hugo is excited for his swimmers to experience the excitement of the big stage. The six swimmers making the trip are Ryan Korthals, Davison, Torkelson, Johnson, Adam Dettmer, and Sawyer Berg.
“I think they are going to have a grand time,” Hugo said. “The University of Iowa pool is a fine facility. It is only about six years old, so its still got that brand new look to it.”
Hugo was proud of his team's performance at the district meet. Swimmers in 10 different events earned a spot on the Mohawks' all-time performance best list.
"It’s pretty impressive," Hugo said. "Most of the guys on there have been state meet qualifiers in the past. The past creeps up into the future, and things get faster. You’ve got to be pretty quick to get on those charts."
The state meet will begin at noon on Saturday.