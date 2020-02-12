Six Mason City swimmers making the trip to state meet

The Mason City boys swimming team will end its season on the state’s biggest stage on Saturday at the state swim meet at the University of Iowa.

After returning just one state qualifier this season – August Davison – head coach Steve Hugo is pretty happy with how things have turned out.

At the district swim meet this past weekend, Mason City qualified three relay teams for the state meet. The 200 medley relay team, the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay will all make the trip. Those three teams are comprised of three seniors and three underclassmen.

“Every single swim we had throughout the meet was a season-best time, so we had 100 percent time cuts at the district meet,” Hugo said. “Usually, a couple of swimmers will falter, but they put it together for this meet.”

Davison is the team’s only returning state swimmer. He will compete this year in all three relays, along with Trevor Torkelson and David Johnson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Perhaps the biggest surprise this season for Hugo has been Torkelson. He is still pretty new to the 100 fly, and now will be competing in it for a state title.