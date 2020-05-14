Six area wrestlers named to Academic All-State team

On Thursday, The Predicament wrestling website released its 2020 Academic All-State team, and six area wrestlers were on the list. Mason City's Cullan Schriever, along with Joe Sullivan of Osage were named to the First Team.
Local athletes are in bold.
Academic All State Team 2020
Cullan Schriever, Senior, Mason City
Ethan Fulcher, Senior, Hudson
Griffin Liddle, Junior, Bettendorf
Will Hoeft, Senior, Iowa City West
Crew Howard, Junior, Clarinda
Drake Ayala, Junior, Fort Dodge
Gage Linahon, Senior, Newton
Joe Sullivan, Senior, Osage
Trevor Anderson, Sophomore, Ankeny
Cale Anthony, Senior, Pleasantville
Ben Monroe, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Keaton Zeiment, Junior, Central DeWitt
Griffen Gammell, Senior, Waukee
Cael Happel, Senior, Lisbon
Second Team
Gabe Christenson, Senior, Southeast Polk
Cody Anderson, Senior, Waukee
Caleb Helgeson, Junior, Johnston
Cade Tenold, Sophomore Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Carson Tenold, Sophomore, Don Bosco, Gilbertville
Sean Thompson, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia
Blake Liebe, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Ben Kueter, Freshman, Iowa City
Cole Whitehead, Junior, Center Point-Urbana
Ryder Downey, Sophomore, Indianola
Derek Anderson, Junior, Hinton
Reese Moore, Sophomore, Forest City
Ryan Plummer, Senior, Linn-Mar
Caleb Rathjen, Junior, Ankeny
Honorable Mention
Wade Mitchell, Senior,Woodbury Central
Reece Caven, Senior, Iowa City City
Ben Schmitz, Senior, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
Abe Michel, Senior, Maquoketa
Quincy Happel, Sophomore, Lisbon
Jake Francksen-Small, Senior, Le Mars
Jace Rhodes, Sophomore, Mason City
Cael Hester, Senior, English Valley
Dylan Meiners, Junior, North Polk
Christopher Van Der Brink, Senior, Rock Valley
Tallen Myers, Junior, Southwest Valley
Jacob Torresi, Senior, Gilbert
Nicholas Bockenstedt, Junior, North Polk
Ryan Adams, Senior, Osage
Max Mashek, Senior, Louisa-Muscatine
Justin Brindley, Senior, Southeast Polk
Jacob Moore, Senior, Denver
Garrett Borman, Senior, Iowa City
Gabel Mitchell, Sophomore, Iowa City
Elijah Mitchell, Senior, Decorah
Cael Cox, Junior, Ankeny
Carl Barkema, Sophomore, Hampton-Dumont
Kayden Kauzlarich, Senior, Centerville
Aidan Noonan, Junior, Cascade
Adam Ahrendsen, Junior, Union, La Porte City
