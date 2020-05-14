You are the owner of this article.
Six area wrestlers named to Academic All-State team
On Thursday, The Predicament wrestling website released its 2020 Academic All-State team, and six area wrestlers were on the list. Mason City's Cullan Schriever, along with Joe Sullivan of Osage were named to the First Team. 

Local athletes are in bold. 

Academic All State Team 2020

Cullan Schriever, Senior, Mason City

Ethan Fulcher, Senior, Hudson

Griffin Liddle, Junior, Bettendorf

Will Hoeft, Senior,  Iowa City West

Crew Howard, Junior, Clarinda      

Drake Ayala, Junior, Fort Dodge

Gage Linahon, Senior, Newton

Joe Sullivan, Senior, Osage

Trevor Anderson, Sophomore, Ankeny

Cale Anthony, Senior, Pleasantville

Ben Monroe, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Keaton Zeiment, Junior, Central DeWitt

Griffen Gammell, Senior, Waukee

Cael Happel, Senior,  Lisbon

Second Team

Gabe Christenson, Senior, Southeast Polk

Cody Anderson, Senior, Waukee

Caleb Helgeson, Junior, Johnston     

Cade Tenold,  Sophomore  Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Carson Tenold, Sophomore,  Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Sean Thompson,  Sophomore,  Logan-Magnolia   

Blake Liebe, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Ben Kueter, Freshman, Iowa City

Cole Whitehead, Junior, Center Point-Urbana

Ryder Downey, Sophomore,  Indianola

Derek Anderson, Junior,  Hinton

Reese Moore, Sophomore, Forest City

Ryan Plummer, Senior,  Linn-Mar

Caleb Rathjen, Junior, Ankeny

Honorable Mention

Wade Mitchell, Senior,Woodbury Central

Reece Caven, Senior, Iowa City City

Ben Schmitz, Senior, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll

Abe Michel, Senior, Maquoketa

Quincy Happel, Sophomore,  Lisbon

Jake Francksen-Small, Senior, Le Mars

Jace Rhodes, Sophomore, Mason City

Cael Hester, Senior, English Valley

Dylan Meiners, Junior,  North Polk

Christopher Van Der Brink, Senior, Rock Valley

Tallen Myers, Junior, Southwest Valley

Jacob Torresi, Senior, Gilbert

Nicholas Bockenstedt, Junior, North Polk

Ryan Adams, Senior, Osage

Max Mashek, Senior, Louisa-Muscatine

Justin Brindley,  Senior, Southeast Polk

Jacob Moore, Senior, Denver

Garrett Borman,  Senior, Iowa City

Gabel Mitchell, Sophomore, Iowa City

Elijah Mitchell,  Senior,  Decorah

Cael Cox, Junior, Ankeny

Carl Barkema, Sophomore, Hampton-Dumont

Kayden Kauzlarich, Senior, Centerville

Aidan Noonan, Junior, Cascade

Adam Ahrendsen, Junior,  Union, La Porte City

