Sister Act: Mallory and Rachel Leerar team up for West Hancock

Rachel, who has led the team in scoring each of the past three seasons, didn’t know what the experience of playing with Mallory would be like, but so far, they seem to have clicked pretty well.

“With my older sister Kelly, we had played together a lot before we got into high school,” Rachel said. “I had played on her travel team, and played AAU with her. With Mallory, I really haven’t played with her a whole lot, so I didn’t really know what it was going to feel like to play with her. It’s really nice to have somebody out there who I know I can trust.”

At 5-foot-9, Mallory is more of a presence down near the hoop, while Rachel, who is 5-foot-7, essentially runs the team's offense. She currently plays on the wings after spending the past several years as the team’s point guard. While they are different as players, both Leerars are able to shoot the ball from almost anywhere on the floor.

“She definitely handles the ball, and can drive in a lot more than I do,” Mallory said of Rachel. “I like to be down in the post, and I work on my post moves a lot. I also go out and shoot the three just like her. We help each other.”