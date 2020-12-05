Sister Act: Mallory and Rachel Leerar team up for West Hancock

Over the past eight years, the Leerar family has been a constant presence around the West Hancock girls basketball program.
First it was Emily Leerar, who graduated in 2016. Next was Kelly, who graduated in 2018 and finished third on the team in scoring her senior year behind her freshman younger sister, Rachel and sophomore Amanda Chizek
Now, in Rachel Leerar’s senior year, the fourth and final Leerar sister, Mallory, has finally joined the party.
“I’ve definitely been waiting for this, to be in high school, and be out here with Rachel,” Mallory said. “Just seeing Emily and Kelly, my two older sisters playing together, and then Kelly and Rachel together, just really made me want to be out there, with Rachel and me.”
Through her first two games, Mallory has scored 23 total points and is shooting 43 percent from the field for the Eagles. In her first varsity game this past Tuesday, she scored 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, with two 3-pointers. On Friday, she scored five points and collected six rebounds in the Eagles’ 74-28 win over Eagle Grove, with Rachel contributing 28 points to the effort.
“She is an all around player,” Rachel Leerar said. “She’s got the length, and that really helps. She’s a couple inches taller than me, and longer than me. That is what you want as a basketball player, is to be able to be a guard, and a long one."
Rachel, who has led the team in scoring each of the past three seasons, didn’t know what the experience of playing with Mallory would be like, but so far, they seem to have clicked pretty well.
“With my older sister Kelly, we had played together a lot before we got into high school,” Rachel said. “I had played on her travel team, and played AAU with her. With Mallory, I really haven’t played with her a whole lot, so I didn’t really know what it was going to feel like to play with her. It’s really nice to have somebody out there who I know I can trust.”
At 5-foot-9, Mallory is more of a presence down near the hoop, while Rachel, who is 5-foot-7, essentially runs the team's offense. She currently plays on the wings after spending the past several years as the team’s point guard. While they are different as players, both Leerars are able to shoot the ball from almost anywhere on the floor.
“She definitely handles the ball, and can drive in a lot more than I do,” Mallory said of Rachel. “I like to be down in the post, and I work on my post moves a lot. I also go out and shoot the three just like her. We help each other.”
During games, Rachel and Mallory will often sit next to each other on the bench, whenever they are both taking a breather. They have a close relationship, and head coach Paul Sonius says that he has seen Rachel take on the role of mentor to Mallory and the rest of the team.
As a senior and the team's star player, Rachel’s word carries a lot of weight.
“Rachel, being the older sister, just like Kelly was to her, they kind of help each other out,” Sonius said. “You’re not going to see them fight with each other on the court, you’re not going to see them butt heads. It’s a pretty good relationship out there, and she has a pretty good relationship with a lot of the girls on our team.”
Basketball success has been a common thread for the Leerar family. Kelly Leerar is currently a junior guard at Grand View University, and Rachel will play next season at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Mallory intends to make an impact on the court in her freshman season. While she loves the opportunity to play with Rachel, she doesn't want to be defined solely by her relationship to her older sibling.
“I’m really trying to make my own name, as Mallory Leerar, not Rachel’s little sister,” Mallory said. “But it has been fun out there with her. We’ve only had two games, but it's just having fun. I am trying to make my own name for sure.”
After two straight trips to the state tournament, hopes are high this season for the Eagles. It’s the last chance for Rachel to clinch that so far-elusive state title, and it is the last time that a pair of Leerars will get to suit up together on the home court in Britt.
For them, basketball is the glue that bonds the whole family.
“It’s something that we both have goals with,” Rachel said. “We both are very goal oriented on what we want to accomplish this season, so it's something we can bond over. It brings our whole family together, really.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
