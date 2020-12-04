Similar styles clash when Iowa hosts Illinois

On the football field these days, the rivalry between Iowa and Illinois is strictly meat and potatoes.
The 24th-ranked Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini go about things with a similar approach, feasting on an offensive diet built on the strength of line play and a strong running game and defenses constructed to create turnovers with a physical attitude toward the game.
It’s a menu that appeals to players who will be on the both sides of the field in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
“I like Iowa’s style of play, downhill. They’re coming right at you,’’ Fighting Illini cornerback Tony Adams said. “They’re not going to do anything too crazy. I believe their philosophy is ‘I’m more of a man that you are’ so we’re going to see this week. We’re going to see.’’
The Hawkeyes have their way against the Fighting Illini in recent years.
Iowa has won six straight in the series, including a 63-0 rout at Illinois two years ago that hasn’t been forgotten.
“Our upperclassmen have not beaten Iowa since I’ve been here. That has to give you added motivation,’’ Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith said. “It doesn’t take much for us to get fired up about playing Hawkeyes.’’
The Hawkeyes also remember how the Fighting Illini limited Iowa to 79 yards on the ground a year ago, forcing Iowa to grind out a 19-10 victory that was decided by four Keith Duncan field goals after the teams ended the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium tied at 7-7.
“A couple of years ago, the game got out of hand in the second quarter, just a weird game in a lot of ways, but last year, it was a whole different outfit,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It was a 60-minute ballgame.’’
The Hawkeye expect more of the same.
“It was a tough game last year. They’re a physical Big Ten football team,’’ Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent said.
Defensive tackle Jack Heflin joined the Iowa program in June as a graduate transfer from Northern Illinois but the senior from Prophetstown, Ill., understands what the Fighting Illini are about.
He was recruited last May out of the transfer portal by both Iowa and Illinois after earning all-conference honors the past two seasons in the Mid-American Conference.
“I wasn’t recruited by either out of high school, but I have a lot of respect for their coaching staff and what they’re doing down there,’’ Heflin said.
“There just wasn’t the fit for me at the time there like there was at Iowa. I grew up an Iowa fan and I was really excited when Iowa started pursuing me. That’s were my interest was.’’
Now, his interest centers on a finding a way to slow an Illinois rushing attack.
Not unlike Iowa, the Fighting Illini’s preference is to create success on the ground.
The only Big Ten team with more than the 1,037 yards the Hawkeyes have accumulated on the ground with Tyler Goodson and Sargent sharing the bulk of the workload in the run game is Illinois.
The Fighting Illini have rushed for 1,112 yards and like Iowa, it has been a collaborative effort.
Illinois has run for 338 and 285 yards in its last two games, most recently using the work of Mike Epstein and Chase Brown in a 41-23 win at Nebraska.
Deploying a patient approach, Fighting Illini backs are working behind an offensive line that has combined for 107 career starts even after losing 38-game starter Alex Palczewski to a season-ending injury two games ago.
“Those guys up front for them, they played well last year and are playing really well right now,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re aggressive, very physical and that is going to be a big challenge for our defensive line. It was last year and it will be again.’’
Helfin, part of a defensive front which has limited opponents to a Big Ten-low 2.8 yards per carry this season, said the Illini offense will present the Hawkeyes with a solid test.
“You can tell (Brandon) Peters is comfortable at the controls of what they like to do. He has a very good and talented offensive line in front of him and good backs around him,’’ Heflin said.
It’s the type of test that attracted Heflin to Iowa.
“It’s been different than I envisioned with no fans in the stands, but at the end of the day, just being able to put the Tigerhawk on my head every day and to come to work here and have the opportunity to play for a coaching staff with so much experience, it’s been great,’’ Heflin said.
“We have another good opponent this week, another good test, and that’s what I came here for, to be in games like this.’’
