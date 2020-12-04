Similar styles clash when Iowa hosts Illinois

On the football field these days, the rivalry between Iowa and Illinois is strictly meat and potatoes.

The 24th-ranked Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini go about things with a similar approach, feasting on an offensive diet built on the strength of line play and a strong running game and defenses constructed to create turnovers with a physical attitude toward the game.

It’s a menu that appeals to players who will be on the both sides of the field in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.

“I like Iowa’s style of play, downhill. They’re coming right at you,’’ Fighting Illini cornerback Tony Adams said. “They’re not going to do anything too crazy. I believe their philosophy is ‘I’m more of a man that you are’ so we’re going to see this week. We’re going to see.’’

The Hawkeyes have their way against the Fighting Illini in recent years.

Iowa has won six straight in the series, including a 63-0 rout at Illinois two years ago that hasn’t been forgotten.

“Our upperclassmen have not beaten Iowa since I’ve been here. That has to give you added motivation,’’ Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith said. “It doesn’t take much for us to get fired up about playing Hawkeyes.’’