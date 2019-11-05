{{featured_button_text}}

The Mason City girls swim team put up a successful performance at the regional meet in Johnston on Nov. 2, as two individual athletes along with three relay teams, qualified for the state meet. 

Nia Litterer finished in 30th place in the 100 fly with a time of 1:01.02, while Madison Braun qualified with a 24th place finish at 1:09.77 in the 100 breaststroke. 

The Mohawks qualified all three of their relay teams for the state meet, in the 200 freestyle relay, the 400 freestyle relay, and the 200 medley relay. Litterer will be a part of all three relays in addition to her individual event. 

According to head coach Marty Van Ausdall, it was not just Mason City athletes who got the job done. Swimmers from all over North Iowa took part. 

"In all three relays, they comprised of three communities," Van Ausdall said. "Mason City, Charles City, and Lake Mills. We represent the North Iowa area. In order to do that, it took a lot of teamwork from them. They all get along really well."

"We have a great group of girls."

The state swimming meet will take place Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 at the Marshalltown YMCA. 

Volleyball

West Delaware 3, Charles City 0: The Charles City volleyball team lost to No. 5 West Delaware in the Class 4A, Region 6 finals, as the Hawks took down the Comets, three sets to none.

The Hawks won by set scores of 25-12, 25-16, and 25-10.

Charles City ends its season with a 19-26 overall record. West Delaware (39-5) will play No. 4 Waverly- Shell Rock (46-6) on Nov. 12 in the opening round of the state tournament.

