Seven area standouts named to IHSBCA All-State teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many area players were highlighted on all-conference and all-district teams after a roller-coaster ride of a baseball season. But it takes a special talent to be recognized on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams.

Seven area standouts were included on an all-state team released on Monday night. Class 1A had five area athletes and Class 2A and 4A had one player each.

Newman Catholic had three players honored on a Class 1A team – two of them first-teamers. The Knights went 19-6 overall and finished as runner-up at the Class 1A state baseball tournament.

Below is a list of the players honored from the north Iowa area. Full teams can be found online at the Iowa HS Baseball Twitter page.

Class 1A All-State first team

Freshman pitcher Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic

The University of Iowa commit was stellar on the mound and at the plate this year. Taylor started six games this season and finished with a 4-0 record. His ERA was 0.74 and he struck out 56 batters. Offensively, the freshman finished with a .287 batting average, hitting four doubles and a home run. He also had 17 RBIs.

Freshman catcher Max Burt, Newman Catholic