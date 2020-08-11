Seven area standouts named to IHSBCA All-State teams

Many area players were highlighted on all-conference and all-district teams after a roller-coaster ride of a baseball season. But it takes a special talent to be recognized on the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams.
Seven area standouts were included on an all-state team released on Monday night. Class 1A had five area athletes and Class 2A and 4A had one player each.
Newman Catholic had three players honored on a Class 1A team – two of them first-teamers. The Knights went 19-6 overall and finished as runner-up at the Class 1A state baseball tournament.
Below is a list of the players honored from the north Iowa area. Full teams can be found online at the Iowa HS Baseball Twitter page.
Class 1A All-State first team
Freshman pitcher Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic
The University of Iowa commit was stellar on the mound and at the plate this year. Taylor started six games this season and finished with a 4-0 record. His ERA was 0.74 and he struck out 56 batters. Offensively, the freshman finished with a .287 batting average, hitting four doubles and a home run. He also had 17 RBIs.
Freshman catcher Max Burt, Newman Catholic
The Top of Iowa East Division Player of the Year was one of the best in the state at the plate and a wall behind it this season for the Knights. Burt finished with a .435 batting average, good for 10 doubles, a triple and six home runs – the fourth most in all classes. He also tied for the lead in all classes with 43 RBIs.
Class 1A All-State second team
Senior pitcher Sam Kratz, Newman Catholic
The North Iowa Area Community College commit might’ve been the best two-way player in Class 1A this season. Kratz had dominating stats on the mound and was just as impressive with a bat in his hands. He started eight games and finished 5-0 this season. His ERA was 0.37 and he had 74 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched. At the plate, Kratz finished with a .372 batting average. He had 13 doubles, three home runs and 25 RBIs.
Class 1A All-State third team
Junior pitcher Casey Hanson, Lake Mills
The Top of Iowa West Division Player of the year led Lake Mills to a conference title this season. He was a force to be reckoned with in multiple statistical categories. Hanson started five games pitching and finished with a 4-0 record. He had a 0.80 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched. Hanson finished with a .395 batting average, two doubles and a home run. He also drove in 12 runs.
Senior third-baseman Mark Williams, St. Ansgar
The four-year starter had a solid senior season for the Saints. Williams, a team captain, finished with a .283 batting average and had three doubles and six RBIs. He also pitched for St. Ansgar and finished with a 3-0 record in four starts. He had 18 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. Williams helped lead St. Ansgar to a 15-4 season.
Class 2A All-State second team
Sophomore third-baseman Reese Moore, Forest City
The recent University of Iowa commit had an outstanding season. He finished in many of the top statistical batting categories in all classes. Moore had the fourth best batting average out of all classes at .585. He also finished second in all classes with eight home runs and fourth in all classes with 35 RBIs. The slugger was also solid on the mound. He finished with 40 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched and a 3-1 record.
Class 4A All-State third team
Sophomore outfielder Carter Thomas, Mason City
Thomas had a breakout sophomore season and helped propel the Mohawks to a 15-8 overall record. He finished with a .456 batting average and had six doubles and 13 RBIs. He led Mason City with 36 total hits. Thomas was excellent on the bases too. He led his squad with 21 stolen bases.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
