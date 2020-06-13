Seniors provide leadership for young Osage baseball team

In addition to that pitch, Schaefer throws a fastball, a changeup, a curveball, and a cutter.

“If I just aim for the top of the zone, I know how much it moves up and down and out,” Schaefer said of the forkball. “I just aim for the belt every time right in the middle of the zone. It’ll usually make its way left, like a curveball. The only time I remember someone hitting it was against Forest City, when I threw a one-hitter. That was the one hit they got was off that. That kind of made me mad.”

O’Malley says that he and Schaefer are “best friends on and off the field,” and the two have a trusting relationship while playing the game. Schaefer said that he hardly ever has to shake off O’Malley’s signs.

“We trust each other both ways,” O’Malley said. “We’ve got each other’s back.”

With the departure of so many talented players from last season, including ace pitcher Brett Bobinet, Osage head coach Mike Henson knows that his team will have to rely on some of its younger players. On the mound, he will rely on Schaefer to provide quality innings and leadership.