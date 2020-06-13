Seniors provide leadership for young Osage baseball team

Sunshine, summer, and playing baseball with your best friends.
Sounds like a pretty good time, right?
That’s the reality this season for Gavin Schaefer and Mason O’Malley. Both play baseball at Osage High School, and will play a major part in what they hope is a memorable season.
After losing five seniors to graduation, along with two of last year’s starters in starting catcher Zach Williams and shortstop Colin Muller, to injuries, the Green Devils will be young this year.
In Williams’ absence, O’Malley will take over duties behind the plate, while Schaefer will step up as the Green Devils' No. 1 starting pitcher. The two worked together throughout the offseason to get O’Malley ready for the job, with one of the main tasks getting him used to catching Schaefer’s close to unhittable forkball.
“It’s by far the hardest pitch I’ve ever had to catch,” O’Malley said. “It looks like it’ll be going in the top right corner, and then it’ll move down to the bottom left, and then it’ll be dead center. It can go anywhere. It’s never straight. You sit there just chasing it."
Schaefer showed off his forkball grip on Thursday afternoon, which he calls his “strikeout pitch.” Last season, Schaefer finished with a team-high 72 strikeouts. He says that it ‘knuckles like a knuckleball, and it drops like a curve.’
In addition to that pitch, Schaefer throws a fastball, a changeup, a curveball, and a cutter.
“If I just aim for the top of the zone, I know how much it moves up and down and out,” Schaefer said of the forkball. “I just aim for the belt every time right in the middle of the zone. It’ll usually make its way left, like a curveball. The only time I remember someone hitting it was against Forest City, when I threw a one-hitter. That was the one hit they got was off that. That kind of made me mad.”
O’Malley says that he and Schaefer are “best friends on and off the field,” and the two have a trusting relationship while playing the game. Schaefer said that he hardly ever has to shake off O’Malley’s signs.
“We trust each other both ways,” O’Malley said. “We’ve got each other’s back.”
With the departure of so many talented players from last season, including ace pitcher Brett Bobinet, Osage head coach Mike Henson knows that his team will have to rely on some of its younger players. On the mound, he will rely on Schaefer to provide quality innings and leadership.
“We’re going to be a younger group,” Henson said. “It’s going to be an opportunity for some of these kids to step up. They’ve done a great job in the two weeks we’ve been together. I’m excited to see what happens come Monday.”
While Schaefer will be the leader of the pitching staff, he will not have to shoulder the load by himself. Keaton Muller and Tyler Oberfoell are the other two pitchers returning from 2019 for the Green Devils, and both have shown promise.
Oberfoell began pitching midway through last season and impressed his teammates, finishing with a 0.27 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP in 25 innings of work.
“He could put the ball wherever he wants to, and he has gained a lot of velocity,” Schaefer said. “He will be a lot of fun to watch.”
At the plate, Henson expects both Schaefer and Oberfoell to also lead the way. Between graduations and injuries, the Green Devils lost six of their top eight hitters from last year, and Schaefer and Oberfoell are the only returning hitters that finished 2019 with double digit RBI totals.
Based on the work his players have put in this offseason, Henson is hopeful that his team will produce at the plate. This season, he is preaching the importance of on-base percentage (OBP), and on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS). As with any offense, the most important thing is to get on base.
“We’ve seen a lot of guys that you can tell have spent some time in the weight room,” Henson said. “We’ve got some of our younger guys starting to mature a little bit, and we’re hopeful they can adjust to that next level of pitching, and be ready to go.”
In addition to getting on base, one of the team’s focuses this season will be creating a positive team atmosphere. Every day after practice, one player is chosen to stand in the middle of the circle and receive affirmations from each of their teammates.
“It’s important that kids hear some positive affirmations and positive encouragement. Not just from the coaches,” Henson said. “Everybody tries to go around and say something positive about them. The only rule is that it can’t be about their abilities. It’s got to be a little deeper.”
Like every other team in Iowa this season, the Green Devils are grateful to be playing baseball. After their spring sports brethren lost out on the 2020 season, the team was worried for a little while. Now that they know they get one more chance to play ball, the Green Devils are planning on soaking it in.
“It made me realize how much I probably took it for granted in the past,” Schaefer said. “I thought about things as a whole. I didn’t appreciate or take in every pitch that I threw, realizing that it might be my last pitch. That is a big thing for me this season.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
