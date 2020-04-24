Seniors come to terms with spring sports cancellations

“I could tell that our coach was extremely disappointed,” Mason City senior distance runner Hannah Thomas said. “At that point, there is really not much to say. He said he felt for us, and that he was going to miss us, and seeing us every day. He thought that the season was going to be really special.”

Newman Catholic senior Kailah Thompson, who played soccer for Mason City, said that it took a little while for the news to sink in, but once it did, the emotional floodgates opened.

“It didn't really hit me right away, but after it all sunk in I was really sad I was never going to get to play with my teammates or play on the Mohawk field ever again,” Thompson said. “As of right now, all of us seniors are sad that we will not get to spend our last day of high school at Newman, instead it will be on the computer.”

At West Hancock, senior shot putter Amanda Chizek said that girls track and field coach Mark Sanger expressed a deep appreciation for his senior class when the news came.

"He thanked the seniors profusely," Chizek said. "He knew that we were going to be really close, and it was just going to go really well. We probably had a chance at that first-place title down at state."