Seniors come to terms with spring sports cancellations

Last week, North Iowa athletes got the news they were hoping would never come.
As Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the statewide school shutdown to the end of the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the IHSAA and IGHSAU announced that after a nearly month and a half delay, spring sports had been canceled for 2020.
For the seniors, many of whom were gearing up for their final athletic season and will not go on to play sports at the college level, the news hurt deeply.
“Having no spring sports is heartbreaking,” Newman Catholic senior Jack Lander said. “It is hard knowing that you lost something that you have spent so much time on. Many of us have spent all year looking forward to these sports, and it's hard to see them wash away.”
Since the end of basketball season in early March, Iowa high school athletes have been in a perpetual state of limbo. Originally after in-person school was suspended, spring sports were going to start practicing on April 13. This was then pushed back to May 1, once school was planned to resume. But as COVID-19 continued to spread across the state, it became inevitable that the season would get canceled.
Last Friday, it was made official, leaving area coaches to reach out to their athletes to deliver the news. The seniors won’t get to see their coaches and teammates in-person anytime soon, won’t get the senior nights that they deserve, and won’t get to say goodbye to the programs that they have invested so much time into.
“I could tell that our coach was extremely disappointed,” Mason City senior distance runner Hannah Thomas said. “At that point, there is really not much to say. He said he felt for us, and that he was going to miss us, and seeing us every day. He thought that the season was going to be really special.”
Newman Catholic senior Kailah Thompson, who played soccer for Mason City, said that it took a little while for the news to sink in, but once it did, the emotional floodgates opened.
“It didn't really hit me right away, but after it all sunk in I was really sad I was never going to get to play with my teammates or play on the Mohawk field ever again,” Thompson said. “As of right now, all of us seniors are sad that we will not get to spend our last day of high school at Newman, instead it will be on the computer.”
At West Hancock, senior shot putter Amanda Chizek said that girls track and field coach Mark Sanger expressed a deep appreciation for his senior class when the news came.
"He thanked the seniors profusely," Chizek said. "He knew that we were going to be really close, and it was just going to go really well. We probably had a chance at that first-place title down at state."
For all, the news was a disappointment, but not a surprise. As the athletes continued to work out on their own, the hope was always there that things would eventually get back to normal. The season would be fast, arguably too fast for those wanting to soak in their senior season, with practices beginning on May 1, and championships occurring in early to mid-June.
While they won't get the opportunity to go fight for a state title for the last time, some of the seniors are trying to look on the bright side of an unfortunate situation.
In the future, when they talk about the successes and heartbreak of their time in high school, the 2020 seniors will definitely have an interesting tale to tell.
"Hearing the news was not a surprise, but it felt like we were all invincible," Lander said. "You never feel like they can take this away from you until it happens, but as hard as it is to say, it would not have been safe to have our spring sports. I think in a couple of years, we will all be able to have a funny story to tell about how we graduated in March of our senior year."
“As of right now, all of us seniors are sad that we will not get to spend our last day of high school at Newman, instead it will be on the computer.”
Kailah Thompson, a Newman Catholic senior who played soccer for Mason City
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!