Senior Spotlight: West Hancock's Hagen completing a dominant senior year

Spring sports season was officially canceled in April, which gave a disappointing ending to the high school careers of many athletes, such as West Hancock shot putter Amanda Chizek and state champion long jumper Josef Smith.

Hagen made it to the state track meet last season as a member of the Eagles' 4X100 meter relay team, and was hoping to run one more time on the blue oval at Drake University.

“Track isn’t really my favorite sport, but it was still disheartening to see it canceled,” Hagen said. “Guys like Joe Smith, who really enjoy track, to have that taken away from them is kind of a crappy way to end.”

As for summer, Hagen is staying by busy earning money for college, and doing workouts to get ready for his freshman football season at Central College.

Before he leaves Britt for Pella in August, Hagen’s plan is to work his pair of summer jobs, and end his career as a West Hancock athlete by playing baseball.

“It is definitely beneficial mentally, staying busy through the summer rather than just being lazy at your house,” Hagen said. “Baseball is always fun, whether you are losing or winning. I’ve always had a great time doing that.”