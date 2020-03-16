Season didn't end the way Iowa's Meyer envisioned

Bluder also expressed disappointment in how the Hawkeyes’ season ended.

“Our players have worked so hard all season long to achieve success and earn the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. It is a shocking and unprecedented way to end a season,’’ Bluder said.

“I feel especially sad for our seniors that will not get the opportunity to wear the Iowa uniform again. They have given so much. However, we have no control over this and we trust that what is being done is in the best interest of not only our student-athletes, but for every citizen within our country and around the world.’’

Prior to the league tournament, Bluder said she believed the leadership shown by Iowa’s senior class had a lot to do with the Hawkeyes’ success this season.

From its work in bringing the pieces together during an August trip to Spain to helping teammates adjust to a new offense and some early-season inconsistencies, Bluder appreciated the way Iowa’s seniors led.

Meyer credited the willingness of the Hawkeyes’ younger players for making it all happen.