Season didn't end the way Iowa's Meyer envisioned

IOWA CITY – This wasn’t the way it was supposed to end.
Well aware that her final game in an Iowa basketball uniform was approaching, Makenzie Meyer was looking forward to making the most of every minute.
“I just want it to go on for as long as it can,’’ the senior guard from Mason City said prior to what proved to be the final game of the Hawkeyes’ 23-7 season in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
“The senior year goes by quickly and while you know it will come to an end at some point, you want to make the most of the days and times you have left with your teammates.’’
Those times ended Thursday when the NCAA canceled its women’s basketball championships because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunday was the day the Hawkeyes had been looking forward to after playing their way to a third-place finish in the Big Ten.
NCAA berths were scheduled to be announced Sunday for Division I women’s programs and for the third straight year, Iowa seniors Kathleen Doyle, Amanda Ollinger and Meyer would spend spring break preparing for an NCAA opponent.
The Hawkeyes had hopes of hosting first- and second-round games, something they did a year ago when national player of the year Megan Gustafson carried Iowa to its first berth in the Elite Eight in a quarter of a century.
Where Iowa fit into all of that, they’ll never know.
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA senior vice president for basketball, announced Sunday that brackets for the 2020 NCAA tourney will not be announced.
In a statement, he said committees for both the men’s and women’s tournaments had barely started the selection process when the tournament was canceled Thursday afternoon.
The men’s committee, facing a Sunday deadline, had only started its selection process while the women’s committee with an extra day to work had not even started its first meeting of the weekend at that time.
There were 81 women’s conference tournament games that were never played in 18 conference tournaments, leaving that many automatic qualifiers undetermined.
“Brackets based on hypotheticals can’t substitute for a complete selection, seeding and bracketing process,’’ Gavitt said in his statement.
Iowa players, like many of their peers across the country, will have to live with that as a byproduct of a situation much bigger than basketball.
Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder, in a statement released after the tournament was canceled, offered prayers to those suffering from the coronavirus and those making decisions in how to best treat and contain the pandemic.
Bluder also expressed disappointment in how the Hawkeyes’ season ended.
“Our players have worked so hard all season long to achieve success and earn the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. It is a shocking and unprecedented way to end a season,’’ Bluder said.
“I feel especially sad for our seniors that will not get the opportunity to wear the Iowa uniform again. They have given so much. However, we have no control over this and we trust that what is being done is in the best interest of not only our student-athletes, but for every citizen within our country and around the world.’’
Prior to the league tournament, Bluder said she believed the leadership shown by Iowa’s senior class had a lot to do with the Hawkeyes’ success this season.
From its work in bringing the pieces together during an August trip to Spain to helping teammates adjust to a new offense and some early-season inconsistencies, Bluder appreciated the way Iowa’s seniors led.
Meyer credited the willingness of the Hawkeyes’ younger players for making it all happen.
“Everyone on this team worked so hard going all the way back to the summer,’’ Meyer said. “From the start, it was always about becoming the best team we could become. We’ve come a long way together.’’
Meyer joined Doyle, the Big Ten player of the year, and sophomore post player Monika Czinano in earning all-Big Ten honors as part of a team which extended its ongoing home court winning streak to 36 games with a 15-0 record at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
She joined Doyle and Czinano in ranking among the top-10 players in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game.
Meyer also led the Big Ten with an 83.7-percent shooting touch at the free throw line, was second in the conference with an average of 2.59 3-point baskets per game and and was fourth in the league with by shooting 41.4 percent from behind the arc.
“It was pretty special finding out that I had made all-conference,’’ Meyer said. “It’s been a goal of mine since I’ve been at Iowa and to get the call from coach telling me it had happened, it was an awesome feeling. You put so much work into everything.’’
It’s a feeling, even before her season was cut short, that Meyer expects to miss in future seasons.
“Growing up, Iowa was the place I always wanted to be. I wanted to be a Hawkeye and to have had that chance, it has meant a lot to me. The experiences I’ve had, they’re things I’ll never forget. You don’t want them to end.’’