Darrell Schumacher may be taking over as the head coach of the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football team in 2019, but he is certainly no stranger to the sideline.
After a year away from the game, Schumacher brings nearly 40 years of coaching experience to the Cardinals, including a seven-year stint as a line coach at Iowa Central Community College and better than 30 years in high school ball.
“We will play hard every play,” Schumacher said. “It will be a great experience for the guys.”
One thing that gives Schumacher a sense of promise after a 3-6 record in the 2018 campaign is a roster that could exceed 60 players and potentially includes a lot of depth across the board, which is a luxury not a lot of Class 2A teams will enjoy.
Schumacher’s philosophies will be evident from early on as he expects to enhance what has traditionally been a strong running game with a complimentary passing attack.
Landon Dalbeck will return as the Cardinal quarterback after throwing for 536 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Jared Shaw and Joe Pringnitz will likely handle the bulk of the rushing chores, but with a greater emphasis on incorporation of the passing game, Schumacher will need some of his receivers and tight ends to step up in big ways.
In recent season, the Cardinals have been most competitive when the defense has been strong, and this will again be the case in 2019.
Pringnitz and Brock Gouge were second and fourth, respectively, in tackles last season and figure to fill big roles.
The biggest obstacle for Schumacher and the Cardinals this season may be one of the more difficult schedules.
G-H-V opens with a Week One game against West Hancock before traveling to Humboldt and hosting Clear Lake in the first three contests.