Schubert leads Rockford boys to big win over Newman Catholic

At this point in the high school basketball season, the games start to feel more tense. The games are more important, the crowds a bit more lively, and the wins even more crucial.

In an important Top of Iowa conference game on Tuesday night, the Rockford boys basketball team scored a big win over Newman Catholic, behind the play of star senior Matt Schubert.

Schubert laid down three booming dunks in the fourth quarter, had several key blocks, and finished with 22 points in Rockford's 66-48 win over the Knights.

In the first quarter, the game started slowly. Neither team scored for the first two minutes of the game, until junior Justice Jones made a free throw to put Rockford on the board. The Warriors then went on a 14-7 run, with 10 of the points coming from Schubert. At the end of the first, Rockford led by eight points.

In the second quarter, Rockford outscored the Knights 16-14, and led 30-21 at the half. In the second half, the Rockford offense continued to pour it on, scoring 36 points, en-route to the 18 point victory.

In the final six minutes of the game, Schubert dunked the ball three times, putting a stamp on the important conference victory for the Warriors, and giving the Rockford student section plenty to cheer about.