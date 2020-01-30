Schubert brings the boom for Rockford boys basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Schubert is not shy on the floor. At one point early in the game against the Knights, he blocked a shot, and then looked toward his opponent and shook his head. The crowd loved it, and after the game, Schubert laughed when recalling the moment.

With his blocks totals, it seems like a fool’s errand to try to shoot the ball anywhere in the same hemisphere as him.

“I take it as disrespect if someone is that much smaller than me, they see my blocks on stats and they think I’m not going to do that to them,” Schubert said. “It just comes off as stupid.”

Engel knew coming in that Schubert was going to take over the team leadership role this season. While he has been the centerpiece, a few other players such as junior Justice Jones and sophomore Kolton Lyman have also stepped up to lead the Warriors to a 9-6 record.

Aside from Schubert’s obvious size advantage on most of the competition, one of Engel’s favorite things about his senior is his fiery attitude, and the way he affects his team in the huddle.