Schubert brings the boom for Rockford boys basketball

It’s easy to tell when Rockford senior Matt Schubert is on his game. At 6-foot-8, he stands out on the court.
When you attend a Rockford game, his name echoes off the walls as the public address announcer punctuates every one of his scores by shouting “Schooby-Schoo for two!”
This season, Schubert has broken out in a big way for the Warriors. He leads the team in points, rebounds and blocks, and his 57 blocks is tops in the area, and is tied for fourth in the state.
On Tuesday night, Schubert put up 26 points in Rockford’s 66-48 conference victory over Newman Catholic, including three booming dunks in the final six minutes that sent the Rockford student section into near hysterics.
“My size and speed combined with my hustle is just deadly,” Schubert said. “You really can’t keep me with a big, but a guard can’t keep size with me.”
Schubert is a unique combination of size and speed. While he is a dominant presence in the paint, he gets up the floor fast enough to usually be the first player teammates look to on a fast break play. His long arms make it difficult for any opposing defender to stop him from scoring down low, and on transition plays, the crowd waits with anticipation, hoping he will get the ball and pull off a dazzling dunk.
“It’s one of those things that you can’t teach,” head coach Bob Engel said. “Earlier in the season, we were pressing and he was on the front of the press. He has all that reach. He moves well, and that height, he uses it more to get the mismatches. The way he plays, they’ve got to guard him different than a post player, and that is to his advantage.”
This season has been a breakout year for Schubert. Last season, he was the team’s fifth-leading scorer behind seniors Jared Marth, Max Rooney, Sake Staudt and Matt Muller. While he was still the biggest player on the team, he was more of a role player, averaging 7.6 points per game. He rotated in as a starter, but was hampered by a broken hand part-way through the year.
In the offseason, with eight seniors leaving due to graduation, Schubert knew he was going to get the chance to become a team leader. Schubert played AAU ball over the summer, and hit the gym to build up his strength, which has led to a boost in his performance on the floor, and other benefits, like being able to dunk.
“I’ve been waiting for it all my life,” Schubert said. “Freshman year, I was 6-(foot)-5 and still couldn’t dunk at that point. I’ve been working really hard to get my body ready to actually go up. I was just weak and I couldn’t. I had probably one dunk through my first four years. Now I’m going after it.”
Schubert is not shy on the floor. At one point early in the game against the Knights, he blocked a shot, and then looked toward his opponent and shook his head. The crowd loved it, and after the game, Schubert laughed when recalling the moment.
With his blocks totals, it seems like a fool’s errand to try to shoot the ball anywhere in the same hemisphere as him.
“I take it as disrespect if someone is that much smaller than me, they see my blocks on stats and they think I’m not going to do that to them,” Schubert said. “It just comes off as stupid.”
Engel knew coming in that Schubert was going to take over the team leadership role this season. While he has been the centerpiece, a few other players such as junior Justice Jones and sophomore Kolton Lyman have also stepped up to lead the Warriors to a 9-6 record.
Aside from Schubert’s obvious size advantage on most of the competition, one of Engel’s favorite things about his senior is his fiery attitude, and the way he affects his team in the huddle.
“He’s a leader,” Engel said. “He’s not a selfish player either. He gets everybody involved, and it’s not just all about Matt. Even with Matt’s size, it’s what what he can do for others. He understands that. The kids understand his value too. It takes the team to play together to make that work.”
With his big season, Schubert has attracted attention from area colleges. He has it whittled down to three at this point, with Simpson, Coe College, or Wartburg all vying for his services.
For now though, Schubert is focusing on his senior season. The Warriors are currently in third place in the Top of Iowa East, and with the conference tournament just a few weeks away, Tuesday night’s victory over Newman Catholic was big.
“It's one we needed," Engels said. "This was just like a tournament game to us. We're coming into seedings, and we're all pretty jammed up at just over .500, us, St. Ansgar, Newman and West Hancock. We knew this was big for how it will seed us down the road."
For the Warriors’ 6-foot-8 blocking machine, transforming from an occasional starter to one of the state’s most dominant rebounders nearly overnight has been a pleasant surprise.
“Coming into this year, I was not expecting it,” Schubert said. “But coming into my final season, and playing some AAU, I knew I could do something special if I had the chance. I’ve gotten one.”