Saints vs. Knights: One-loss St. Ansgar takes on Newman Catholic

After a sudden snowstorm swept through North Iowa last week and led to the postponements and cancellations of many area basketball games, we'll try this again. Hopefully this time, this Game of the Week story will not immediately be deemed obsolete.

This week, we'll be headed to St. Ansgar for the Globe Gazette Game of the Week between the St. Ansgar and Newman Catholic girls basketball teams.

No. 7 St. Ansgar comes into Friday's game on a hot streak, winners of its last eight games. The Saints have an overall record of 9-1 and an average margin of victory of nearly 20 points.

Three players are doing the heavy lifting for the Saints this year, with Hali Anderson, Gracie Urbatsch and Brooklyn Hackbart averaging 16.5, 13.2, and 12.4 points per game, respectively.

Anderson has a team-high 165 points this season, and also leads the team with 19 3-pointers. Hackbart has proven to be an offensive and defensive threat, with a 51.9 shooting percentage, 112 total rebounds, 25 blocks and 25 steals on the season.

The Saints are fresh off a dominant 52-15 win over Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night and hope to have a repeat performance against the 6-4 Knights.