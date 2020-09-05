Ryan Cole headlines St. Ansgar's dangerous rushing attack

When Ryan Cole touches the football, the crowd pays attention.
Over the past two seasons, the St. Ansgar senior running back has been one of North Iowa’s most explosive offensive players. In his sophomore season in 2018, Cole ran for 682 yards on 74 carries, good for an average of 9.2 yards per carry. Last year, Cole ran for 1,143 yards on 116 carries, good for 9.9 yards per carry.
Despite those numbers, Cole has never been the Saints’ number one on the depth chart. Until now.
For the past three seasons, Cole was a valuable part of the Saints running game, but played second fiddle to Jack Sievert, who ran for 2,095 yards in 2019 to help lead the Saints to the state semifinals.
Now, with Sievert gone, Cole is finally getting his chance to be the bell cow at running back for the Saints, who are ranked No. 2 in Class A. In the Saints’ opening game on Aug. 28 against Osage, Cole ran for 205 yards on 38 carries, scoring five touchdowns.
On Friday, in the Saints home opener against Class 2A Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Cole had to work a little bit harder for his yards, but still finished with 90 yards on the ground. Cole also pulled in 64 yards through the air, with one touchdown reception, in the Saints’ 23-6 victory over the Cardinals.
So far, Cole has six of the Saints’ eight touchdowns this season.
“They were a really tough team, so we knew we had to bring our A-game,” Cole said. “At first, we didn’t really have it, so we had to rely on our other running backs, which is really great. It’s great to know that we can all get it done, and it was a big team win tonight.”
The Saints struggled in the first half to gain yards against GHV’s stout defense, which held defending Class A champion West Hancock to just six points in week one. At halftime, Cole had just 22 yards on the ground. The team led 10-6 at the half, thanks to a rushing touchdown from Carter Salz and a 40-yard field goal from Sage Hulshizer.
Cole gave the offense a spark on the opening kickoff of the second half, running the ball all the way back to the 39 yard line to put the Saints in good field position to start the third quarter. On the drive, Cole ran the ball for several short gains and caught the ball twice, including a 24-yard touchdown reception.
On the night, Cole finished with 22 carries for 90 yards, and four receptions for 64 yards through the air. Fellow Saints’ senior running back Carter Salz finished with 48 yards on 11 rushes, while Lorne Isler had 32 yards on 11 carries.
Cole is in his third year as a starter for the Saints, but has never gotten the workload he is expected to get this season. He knows that he has big shoes to fill, as Sievert finished last season tied for the state lead with 39 touchdowns.
But Cole appears more than capable of thriving as the team's RB1 on the depth chart. While he impresses the fans in the stands every week with his ability to keep moving after contact and create explosive plays, head coach Drew Clevenger doesn’t seem surprised by his success.
“You could see it right away, even when he was a freshman,” Clevenger said. “He moved into the starting lineup around week three of sophomore year. He’s just a big play guy, and he is a threat to score every time.”
As a team on Friday, the Saints finished with 188 rushing yards against a Cardinals defensive line that held defending state champion West Hancock to 123 rushing yards last week.
“He is earning his yards this year, there is no doubt about that. Last week, he had 200 yards, and they were pretty tough yards,” Clevenger said about Cole. “He’d be the first one to tell you that the other two backs and the line do a great job of blocking for him. We feel comfortable with any of our three running backs carrying the ball.”
The Saints’ offense has always relief on a stable of running backs to score points, to great success. Last year, it was Sievert and Cole, followed by quarterback Cade Duckert, who scrambled for 458 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.
This year’s quarterback is senior Justin Horgen, who passed for 73 yards against the Cardinals, and rushed for a touchdown of his own in the fourth quarter. According to Horgen, his life as a first-year starter is helped immensely by the presence of the guys in the backfield, led by Cole.
“It makes it a hell of a lot easier, and makes it so I don’t have to worry as much,” Horgen said. “I can go and give them the ball. As long as I can get the ball to them, and do my job, I know they’ll do their job and get us to the place we need to be.”
The run game is going to get even better if Clevenger has his way.
"We need to get some things cleaned up with our fullback, we’re not quite as effective at fullback as we need to be," Clevenger said. "We will be. Some of that is on the line, and some of that is on the quarterback, some of that is on the fullback, so we’re going to get better there. When we do that, I think we’ll see more big-play capability all the way across the board."
As Cole has shown through the first two weeks, keep handing him the ball and the yards will come. Put some weapons around him, and the Saints might just bulldoze their way to a state title.
"It’s great to know that we can all get it done," Cole said. "It was a big team win tonight."
The Saints will play on Friday at Nashua-Plainfield.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
