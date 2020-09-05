Ryan Cole headlines St. Ansgar's dangerous rushing attack

The Saints’ offense has always relief on a stable of running backs to score points, to great success. Last year, it was Sievert and Cole, followed by quarterback Cade Duckert, who scrambled for 458 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

This year’s quarterback is senior Justin Horgen, who passed for 73 yards against the Cardinals, and rushed for a touchdown of his own in the fourth quarter. According to Horgen, his life as a first-year starter is helped immensely by the presence of the guys in the backfield, led by Cole.

“It makes it a hell of a lot easier, and makes it so I don’t have to worry as much,” Horgen said. “I can go and give them the ball. As long as I can get the ball to them, and do my job, I know they’ll do their job and get us to the place we need to be.”

The run game is going to get even better if Clevenger has his way.