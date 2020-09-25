Rushing attack powers Newman Catholic to win over Lake Mills

After the Bulldogs next drive ended in a punt, the Knights drove the ball 92 yards on 11 plays for a score. On the drive, Burt completed four passes of 11 yards or more, with sophomore Doug Taylor catching passes of 11 and 14 yards. With 8:42 left in the half, junior Jack Maznio took the ball at the 13, and ran it in for a touchdown, to give the Knights a 14-8 lead.

But again, Lake Mills responded with a touchdown of its own. Berger’s 36-yard touchdown pass to Abele tied up the score at 14, and the successful two-point conversion put the Bulldogs up by two.

This was the final lead that Lake Mills would have in the game. On the Knights’ next drive, Burt completed five passes for 70 yards, the final one a 31-yard touchdown to junior tight end Nash Holmgaard, which gave the Knights a 21-16 lead. On the first play of Lake Mills ensuing drive, the Bulldogs fumbled the ball away, to give Newman Catholic the ball at the 34.

Three plays later, Schilling took the ball 24 yards for a touchdown to put the Knights up by 12.

Schilling was one of three Knights’ running backs, the others being Maznio and junior James Jennings, to see significant snaps in Friday's game.