‘Run the table’: Newman Catholic sets expectations high after missing time

Before the season started, Newman Catholic head coach Jerry Gatton knew that this winter sports season would be unlike any other.
The fourth-year head coach was praying that his boys would be able to get through the season untouched and unaffected by COVID-19. But that didn’t end up being the case.
The Knights had to miss an extended period of time due to COVID-19-related reasons. Because of the quarantine, compiled with winter break, the game against Central Springs on Jan. 5 was the first time Newman Catholic was on the court since its Dec. 11 loss against West Fork.
“It was tough, especially as a coach,” Gatton said. “I mean, what do I do? There’s nothing I could do. So we just got to get ready, watch everybody else and see what they can do. Knowing when we got back that this is what we’re going to do.”
Maybe that time away was used as a moment to hit the reset button.
The Knights had high hopes of competing for the Top of Iowa East championship this season. But morale was low after starting the season 3-2 – with conference losses to Osage and West Fork – and finding out their season would go on pause.
Since the break, the boys in maroon and white have responded by winning three straight in the new year – including a 66-62 rematch victory over Osage on Tuesday night.
During that time away, and with the opportunity to start fresh, Gatton has kept the message to his guys simple.
“Right now it’s every game, we’ve got to get better,” Gatton said. “It’s one after another. After the first of the year, I told them we’re 0-0. Our goal would be to run the table.”
Run the table.
An idea to win every game from here on out until the postseason. That’s a tall task and a tough ask for the Knights. But if they play the way Gatton knows they can, he believes it can be accomplished.
In the win against Osage, Newman Catholic led by as many as 18 points early in the third quarter, before allowing the Green Devils to come back and tie the game at 49 points early in the fourth.
“We just need to bring that first half intensity to the second half,” sophomore Doug Taylor said. “Sometimes I feel like we just relax and let off. If we bring that first half intensity, we can play with anyone.”
What Taylor said after the game on Tuesday was exactly the thing that Gatton has been preaching to his players: Play your best and you can play with anyone.
But playing at your best needs to be an everyday thing, not just in the big games against tough competition.
“If you’re going to run the table, you can’t look three down the road. You’ve got to take this one first and just keep going,” Gatton said. “One day at a time. Get a win. No losses. You’ve got to think that every game right now. Every game could be like your last right now and let’s do it.”
Gatton knows he has the athletes to run the table. After all, the Knights have a deep team with multiple players capable of playing versatile roles.
Now, it's about getting his players to buy in the way he knows they can.
"If this team would put full games together, and against good competition," Gatton continued, "they’re going to find out how good they really can be."
The Knights play at 7:45 p.m. on Friday at North Butler
