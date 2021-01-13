‘Run the table’: Newman Catholic sets expectations high after missing time

During that time away, and with the opportunity to start fresh, Gatton has kept the message to his guys simple.

“Right now it’s every game, we’ve got to get better,” Gatton said. “It’s one after another. After the first of the year, I told them we’re 0-0. Our goal would be to run the table.”

Run the table.

An idea to win every game from here on out until the postseason. That’s a tall task and a tough ask for the Knights. But if they play the way Gatton knows they can, he believes it can be accomplished.

In the win against Osage, Newman Catholic led by as many as 18 points early in the third quarter, before allowing the Green Devils to come back and tie the game at 49 points early in the fourth.

“We just need to bring that first half intensity to the second half,” sophomore Doug Taylor said. “Sometimes I feel like we just relax and let off. If we bring that first half intensity, we can play with anyone.”

What Taylor said after the game on Tuesday was exactly the thing that Gatton has been preaching to his players: Play your best and you can play with anyone.

But playing at your best needs to be an everyday thing, not just in the big games against tough competition.