Rollene brothers' success a family affair

"If I ask them to run 10 miles, they’ll run 10 miles because coach said it’s good for him. I think that they trust the process and he’s seen how it pays off. You put in your four years of time and it will get you to the next level."

Gideon recognizes the transition his brother must make when entering the high school level, something he learned after struggling his freshman year.

"Freshman year is a tough year going from junior high to high school. This is competition level, so it’s better kids and better expectations," he said.

While the brothers do want each other to succeed, there is always room for a little healthy competition.

"One guy goes and gets a fall and the other one wants to go out and get it faster. There’s just that rivalry between the two of them," Reindl said.

"I think that helps Treycen a lot, trying to live up to what his brother is doing and follow in his footsteps.”

While his own personal ambitions may take up most of his time and attention, Gideon still relishes the opportunity to help his brother.