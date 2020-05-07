Rockford's Schubert signs with Simpson College

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a season full of scoring, lots of booming blocks, and a flurry of rebounds, Rockford senior Matt Schubert has found his next basketball home.

Earlier this week, the six-foot-8 Schubert signed a letter of intent to play at Simpson College. Simpson is a Division III program located in Indianola. This past season, the team finished with a 14-13 overall record, and a 7-9 record in conference.

After playing as a complementary piece in 2018-2019 on the Warriors' senior heavy squad, Schubert erupted this past season into Rockford's top player. He scored 326 total points on the season, for an average of 14.8 points per game. Schubert shot 59 percent from the floor, collected 237 rebounds, and finished eighth in the state with 79 blocks.

For his efforts, Schubert was named a First Team All-Conference player. The Warriors finished the season with a 12-10 record, finishing their season with a 53-47 loss to West Hancock in the district finals.

