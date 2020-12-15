Rockford vs. Newman Catholic boys basketball game postponed

Tuesday's scheduled game between the Rockford and Newman Catholic boys basketball teams has been postponed for COVID-19 related reasons, Rockford athletic director Brian Johnson announced in an email.

The remainder of the games scheduled for Tuesday night will go on, with the JV girls playing at four, the JV boys at 5 p.m., and the varsity girls game slated for 6:15 p.m.

In another email, Johnson said that the school is working to schedule the game for a later date.

"It is a COVID decision and we're still working on a make up," Johnson said.

The Warriors are currently 2-3 on the season. Their next game is scheduled for Friday at Central Springs.

Newman Catholic is currently 3-2. The Knights' next game is scheduled for Friday vs. Northwood-Kensett at home.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

