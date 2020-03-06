You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Roberson's buzzer-beater boosts NIACC to regional finals
0 comments

Roberson's buzzer-beater boosts NIACC to regional finals

{{featured_button_text}}

NIACC sophomore Deundra Roberson has had plenty of big moments in his two years in a Trojans' uniform.

On Thursday night, Roberson provided his biggest moment yet, as his buzzer-beating fourth quarter basket led the Trojans to a 76-74 win over Kirkwood in the NJCAA Region XI tournament semifinals. 

The victory was the Trojans' first at Kirkwood since the 1997-1998 season. 

Roberson finished the game with 12 points for the Trojans. Sophomore Quentin Hardrict had a team high 19 points, while Wendell Matthews scored 18.Trey Sampson finished with a double-double at 16 points and 15 rebounds. As a team, the Trojans shot 51.9 percent from the field. 

With the victory, the Trojans will play at the Region XI Tournament final for the second straight season. 

NIACC will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday against Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) for the regional title. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News