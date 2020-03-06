Roberson's buzzer-beater boosts NIACC to regional finals

NIACC sophomore Deundra Roberson has had plenty of big moments in his two years in a Trojans' uniform.

On Thursday night, Roberson provided his biggest moment yet, as his buzzer-beating fourth quarter basket led the Trojans to a 76-74 win over Kirkwood in the NJCAA Region XI tournament semifinals.

The victory was the Trojans' first at Kirkwood since the 1997-1998 season.

Roberson finished the game with 12 points for the Trojans. Sophomore Quentin Hardrict had a team high 19 points, while Wendell Matthews scored 18.Trey Sampson finished with a double-double at 16 points and 15 rebounds. As a team, the Trojans shot 51.9 percent from the field.

With the victory, the Trojans will play at the Region XI Tournament final for the second straight season.

NIACC will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday against Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) for the regional title.

