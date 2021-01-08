Rhodes and Wiemann take over leadership spots for Mason City wrestling

While Wiemann is still searching for his first trip to Wells Fargo Arena, he saw the level of work that the Schrievers put into their craft, and this year, has kicked his workload up a notch. Wiemann admits that his failure to qualify for state each of the past two years eats at him, and provides him plenty of incentive to put in long hours on the mat.

“Especially with Cullan last year, you can see that he is a good example of working hard, even when you are tired,” Wiemann said. “That is one of my focuses, to work hard when I am tired. Sprints, things like that. That can get you to another level.”

With the postseason fast approaching, Rhodes and Wiemann are eager to bounce back from their past postseason losses. For both, the hope is that six weeks from now, they are standing atop the podium at Wells Fargo Arena, a long-sought state championship medal draped across their necks.

The way things have gone for them so far this season, it doesn’t seem too far-fetched to coach Rhodes.