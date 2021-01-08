Rhodes and Wiemann take over leadership spots for Mason City wrestling

Mason City juniors Jace Rhodes and Cooper Wiemann both know how to win on the wrestling mat, but they also know what it feels like to fall short.
For a wrestler, falling short can ultimately be the best thing that happens to them. With failure, comes motivation to not let it happen again.
On Thursday, Rhodes and Wiemann provided a bright spot for Mason City in the midst of a tough 68-9 loss to rival Fort Dodge. Toward the end of the match, Rhodes and Wiemann earned the Mohawks’ only wins of the night, as Rhodes won by an 8-2 decision over Fort Dodge freshman Damarion Ross at 132 pounds, and Wiemann beat Bo Cowell by fall at 138.
With their respective successes, both are looked to set the tone in the Mohawks' practice room, and seem like Mason City's best bets to wrestle at the state tournament next month.
Both of them have had some measure of postseason success. Rhodes lost in the Class 3A 106 pound state final in his freshman season to finish second overall, and then placed fifth in state last February while wrestling at 113 pounds.
Wiemann is still searching for his first state tournament berth, after placing third last year at 138 pounds in the district tournament, and fourth the year before at 113.
At 12-1 on the season, Wiemann’s hard work is starting to pay off.
“He’s been, not necessarily a surprise, but we’ve been really happy with the way he is approaching competition this year,” Mason City head coach Dusty Rhodes said. “Not that it's a 180 from years past, but it's more consistent, his effort. What he is doing is more consistent than he has been in the past. I’m excited about Cooper Wiemann.”
For Jace Rhodes, success is more or less expected at this point in his high school career. As a two-time state qualifier, he knows what it takes to make it to the mountaintop of Iowa high school wrestling. Even for him though, there is plenty to improve on.
“I feel like I’ve wrestled good for the most part this year,” said Rhodes, who is 12-2 on the season. “There are a few matches, including tonight, that I feel not great about, and that I can improve on a lot of things. It’s a good reminder.”
Both of the Mohawks' juniors stars were teammates with the Schriever brothers, the highly successful twins that were fixtures at the state tournament for Mason City over the past four years. Cullan Schriever brought home three state titles for the Mohawks, an accomplishment that both Wiemann and Rhodes look to for motivation.
“Those guys are guys that you miss a lot,” Rhodes said. “You can’t really replace those guys and their work ethic, and what they bring to the room. I feel like me and Coop have done a good job of setting an example for the younger guys who are maybe not as experienced. I think we’re some pretty good guys to look to for what you need to be doing in the practice room.”
While Wiemann is still searching for his first trip to Wells Fargo Arena, he saw the level of work that the Schrievers put into their craft, and this year, has kicked his workload up a notch. Wiemann admits that his failure to qualify for state each of the past two years eats at him, and provides him plenty of incentive to put in long hours on the mat.
“Especially with Cullan last year, you can see that he is a good example of working hard, even when you are tired,” Wiemann said. “That is one of my focuses, to work hard when I am tired. Sprints, things like that. That can get you to another level.”
With the postseason fast approaching, Rhodes and Wiemann are eager to bounce back from their past postseason losses. For both, the hope is that six weeks from now, they are standing atop the podium at Wells Fargo Arena, a long-sought state championship medal draped across their necks.
The way things have gone for them so far this season, it doesn’t seem too far-fetched to coach Rhodes.
“The way that we train and are set up, I think that we’ll wrestle our best matches at the end of the year,” Rhodes said. “That is the plan, I expect nothing but either one of their best. That goes for everybody, but they are the pair that is performing the best for us right now, and I’d expect nothing different as the season goes on.”
Mason City will wrestle its next match at 10 a.m. on Saturday, in the Flanagan Individual Tournament at Crestwood High School.
Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge - 01-07-21 -1.jpg
Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge - 01-07-21 -2.jpg
Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge - 01-07-21 -3.jpg
Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge - 01-07-21 -4.jpg
Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge - Rhodes
Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge - Wiemann
Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge - Siglin
Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge - 01-07-21 -8.jpg
Mason City boys wrestling vs Fort Dodge - 01-07-21 -9.jpg
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.