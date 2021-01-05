Returning starters crucial for Clear Lake girls as season kicks into high gear

With his team trailing by 10 points, Smith pulled his starters with just over three minutes left in the game, clearly frustrated with the results he had gotten.

Go-Hawks senior Abbie Draper scored 23 points against the Lions, and now ranks second in Class 4A in scoring, but what Smith was frustrated about had more to do with a perceived lack of intensity from his squad.

“If you don’t rebound, you are not going to win,” Smith said. “I don’t know what it was, but we were not ready to do the little things to win.”

Despite the frustration as Waverly-Shell Rock handed Clear Lake its first loss for the second year in a row, there are still plenty of bright spots moving forward. Once Fasbender returns, the Lions will have yet another rebounding and scoring threat in their lineup, and for a team that has been missing at least a chunk of its lineup all season, an 8-1 record doesn't look too bad.

The Lions currently rank fifth in Class 3A with 519 total points for a 57.7 points per game scoring clip.