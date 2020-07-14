Reese Moore's outstanding season has Forest City on the cusp of state tournament

To look at Reese Moore’s numbers this season is to be amazed.
Going into Tuesday night’s Class 2A, District 3 semifinal game against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, the Forest City sophomore was hitting .622, with an on-base percentage of .785, a slugging percentage of 1.514, with 35 RBI and a state-best eight home runs.
Against the Cardinals, Moore didn’t get a chance to showcase his hitting prowess, as GHV walked him four times in the Indians’ 11-2 victory, a win that earned Forest City a spot in the district final on Saturday at Pocahontas Area.
For Moore, the season has been one full of fun moments. Last week against Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Moore hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished the game with seven RBI.
In the third inning against GHV, Moore smashed a hard-hit foul ball in the third inning, a shot that quickly left the field and bounced into the parking lot near the school, leading to lots of oohs and ahhs from the home crowd.
“I’ve been hitting my pitch,” Moore said. “Not letting the pitcher throw his pitch to me. I’m hitting the pitch that I want to hit. That leads to a hard hit ball.”
Moore’s numbers this season are even more impressive considering his freshman year stats. In 2019, Moore hit .244, with a .436 on-base percentage and a .449 slugging mark. This offseason, Moore put in plenty of time in the cages at The Yard in Mason City, and also participated in an off-season hitting league in Des Moines, along with some of the state’s other top ballplayers.
According to Moore, his biggest problem last year was getting too deep into counts. This season, he has made it a focus to swing earlier, particularly in attacking early-count fastballs from opposing pitchers. The deeper you go into a count, the more chance a pitcher is going to throw a hard-to-hit breaking ball.
Moore’s mindset this season has been pretty simple. See fastball, hit fastball.
“Early on in the season, they’d give me a fastball and I’d hit it,” Moore said. “I wasn’t getting too deep into counts, where the pitcher would have an opportunity to throw his stuff at me, and have me take a defensive swing at it.”
At the moment, Moore leads the state in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and home runs. He also sits in third place in the state in RBI. He has more home runs and doubles this season than he has singles, and has 27 walks compared to just two strikeouts.
All that, and he still is only a sophomore.
“You know that he is going to go up and give himself a chance to get on-base,” Forest City head coach Jeff Jerome said. “He’s got a really good approach. He doesn’t swing at bad pitches, and he hits line drives. It’s been a lot of fun as a coach to watch someone like that. We’ve had some good hitters in the past, but he’s been pretty locked in the past couple of weeks.”
Despite his struggles last year, Moore showed plenty of promise as an eighth-grader in 2018, as he hit .371 and was selected to the All-District Second Team. Though Moore’s numbers have spiked in 2020, Jerome is not at all surprised by his lead-off man's success.
“We knew what we were getting with him,” Jerome said. “He has played a lot of baseball, and he spends a lot of time on his swing. It’s not a surprise, when we come out here every day and have batting practice. He just puts a good swing on the ball."
Lately, opposing teams have started to get the memo about Moore. On Tuesday, the Cardinals deployed some extreme defensive shifts during his at-bats, placing the entire infield between first and second base, and positioning the outfielders all in either right or right-center field in an attempt to counteract Moore’s tendency to pull the ball.
Moore was intentionally walked twice and drew an additional two bases on balls in the game, something that is bound to happen more as his reputation starts to spread around the state of Iowa.
“It’s a little bit frustrating,” Moore said. “I just have to look at it as an opportunity for my teammates to drive me in.”
In addition to his work at the plate, Moore also gets a fair amount of time on the mound for the Indians. He has pitched 23 innings this season, the second-most on the squad, with a 3.55 ERA and 32 strikeouts.
Outside of baseball, Moore is a halfback on the Indians’ football team, where he rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. In wrestling, Reese finished third at the state tournament in the 182-pound division.
Against the Cardinals on Tuesday, Moore went 1 ⅓ innings, striking out the final batter to clinch the postseason victory for the Indians.
Forest City got the scoring started with one run in the second inning, and eight more in the fourth to blow the game wide open. GHV scored two runs in the fifth against Forest City starter Noah Miller, but could do little else, as Miller pitched 5 ⅔ innings, and allowed two runs on just five hits.
The win puts the Indians just two away from the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 2012.
"Tonight was a good win to get started in the postseason," Moore said. "We should just keep on building from there."
Forest City will play at Pocahontas on Saturday at 7 p.m., for a spot at next Tuesday's substate final.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
