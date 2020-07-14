Reese Moore's outstanding season has Forest City on the cusp of state tournament

Despite his struggles last year, Moore showed plenty of promise as an eighth-grader in 2018, as he hit .371 and was selected to the All-District Second Team. Though Moore’s numbers have spiked in 2020, Jerome is not at all surprised by his lead-off man's success.

“We knew what we were getting with him,” Jerome said. “He has played a lot of baseball, and he spends a lot of time on his swing. It’s not a surprise, when we come out here every day and have batting practice. He just puts a good swing on the ball."

Lately, opposing teams have started to get the memo about Moore. On Tuesday, the Cardinals deployed some extreme defensive shifts during his at-bats, placing the entire infield between first and second base, and positioning the outfielders all in either right or right-center field in an attempt to counteract Moore’s tendency to pull the ball.

Moore was intentionally walked twice and drew an additional two bases on balls in the game, something that is bound to happen more as his reputation starts to spread around the state of Iowa.

“It’s a little bit frustrating,” Moore said. “I just have to look at it as an opportunity for my teammates to drive me in.”