Pickleball a growing sport in Mason City ahead of weekend tournament

North Iowa

Locally, Mason City has a pickleball club that was founded in 2014 by Sue Finn. She and her husband, Mike, learned how to play pickleball in Arizona and they brought it to the area in 2013. Once Sue created a Facebook page for the club, it became official.

"It's going crazy," Sue said.

That social media outreach is one of the reasons Pralle, the current president of the club, has seen more newcomers join.

"We have offered beginner lessons so that has brought people that don't want to just show up for open play," Pralle said. "It's a really great group of people and we do things outside of pickleball. Once you come and learn about it, those people usually stay. Everybody is welcome."

Pralle has been on the board over the last three years. Numbers grew to a point where they needed to put together a board. Her first post was as treasurer and now she's in her first year in the top position.

She's not surprised the sport took off in the way that it did, both nationally and locally.