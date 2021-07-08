Pickleball a growing sport in Mason City ahead of weekend tournament

Mandi Pralle believes it is a sport that once you're hooked, you never give it up.
The sport is pickleball, and the numbers back it up.
"The sport itself, anybody can pick it up," Pralle said. "At every skill level. It's something about the game itself, is addictive. There's something for everyone."
No sport has seen an increase of participation over the last year, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a sport that has mainly been either played socially or in some form of high school gym classes.
Pickleball is a paddleball activity similar to tennis and badminton that has seen a substantial growth of players that wanted to be active while the United States was in lockdown.
It is primarily an outdoor sport that has enough gap between players to keep social distancing guidelines in effect during 2020.
"You saw more and more people come to the courts every day," Pralle said. "That's why I believe it picked up during that time."
In an April 2019 article from NBC News, the USA Pickleball Association reported that it had seen a 650 percent increase in numbers over that last six years. That was before the pandemic, and that summer, the growth was 21.3 percent, according to an article from the BBC.
North Iowa
Locally, Mason City has a pickleball club that was founded in 2014 by Sue Finn. She and her husband, Mike, learned how to play pickleball in Arizona and they brought it to the area in 2013. Once Sue created a Facebook page for the club, it became official.
"It's going crazy," Sue said.
That social media outreach is one of the reasons Pralle, the current president of the club, has seen more newcomers join.
"We have offered beginner lessons so that has brought people that don't want to just show up for open play," Pralle said. "It's a really great group of people and we do things outside of pickleball. Once you come and learn about it, those people usually stay. Everybody is welcome."
Pralle has been on the board over the last three years. Numbers grew to a point where they needed to put together a board. Her first post was as treasurer and now she's in her first year in the top position.
She's not surprised the sport took off in the way that it did, both nationally and locally.
"People were looking for something to do that was safe and outdoors," Pralle said. "Most days we can fill all six courts and even some days have overflow. You started to see an increase in any outdoor activity. Pickleball, you can play singles, you can play doubles."
Mason City's club had 80 members in 2019, according to Loni Dahl, the hospitality person for the board. She expects that number to reach 125-150 this year, a range Pralle said they are within.
"They got hooked like I did," Sue Finn said.
Weekend tournament
And this weekend, the club will welcome over 120 teams from eight different states for the Mason City Pickleball Classic at East Park. Gender doubles are on Saturday and mixed doubles are played on Sunday.
Teams from Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Arizona, California, Florida and North Carolina will all come into North Iowa to play a sport that they love.
"I was talking with the mayor the other day and he said, 'Well, you're the spark the lit the flame,'" Sue Finn said. "It's going to be very special. They've got sponsors, vendors, giveaways. It'll be a lot of fun."
It will be the second year the tournament is held, with the 2020 event canceled for an obvious reasons. In 2019, 60 teams came into Mason City. So the number has more than doubled in two years.
"Our goal was, because we're a central location from all these bigger cities, these players don't typically see each other at other tournaments," Pralle said. "I think we offer something different and see new competition and meet new players."
The Finns are astonished by what they brought into Mason City. Sue admitted she can't go year-round without some form of pickleball. It is one of the reasons they play it in the summer in town, then go back to Arizona to continue it.
"A lot of these people are snowbirds, they go to Florida, Texas or Arizona," Sue said. "They come back and continue to play here. It is our way of life."
There were no pickleball courts until June of 2017 when funds rolled in to build six permanent courts. Six more temporary courts were added later with portable nets.
The club has added ladies night and league play that Pralle said has been well received and successful from members.
Pralle sees no reason as to why the sport can't continue to see a spike in numbers rather than hit a plateau.
"I think it's really important to get people while they're young," she said. "Now, if you tell someone you play pickleball, they know what you're talking about. I think as they bring pickleball into the schools and introduce kids, I definitely think it's going to continue to grow."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.