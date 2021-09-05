Late summer recreational experiences, right here in Cerro Gordo County

In addition to fishing the rivers, there are many areas that also offer fishing in a lake or a pond. Blair Meadows Preserve contains a 0.65-acre pond that is only accessible from foot. Bluebill Wildlife Area contains a 40-acre lake. This lake features both shore and boat fishing. Clarke Lake is 18-acre lake located on the east side of the Mike Zack Wildlife Area. Fin & Feather Lake, a 10-acre lake, is on the West side of the Mike Zack Wildlife Area. While fishing in ponds and lakes, some common species of fish to catch include Largemouth Bass, Bluegill, Green Sunfish, and Channel Catfish.

Canoeing and kayaking is a great way to enjoy the outdoors as well. While floating a river or lake, the opportunities to see wildlife is endless. While it may take some practice to be comfortable canoeing or kayaking, it can be a rewarding experience. There are opportunities to canoe and kayak both the Winnebago and Shell Rock River as well as many lakes within the county areas.

A few places to access the Winnebago River include Kuhn Wildlife Area, Winnebago Oxbow Wildlife Area, Averydale Access, and Goranson Access. A few places to access the Shell Rock River include Strand Park, Wilkinson Park, and Shell Rock River Greenbelt and Preserve. Typically, most paddlers travel around 2 to 3 miles per hour on a “normal” river outing so that can help when planning your trip.