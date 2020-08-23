Iowa's fall hunting season approaches

The first of Iowa’s fall hunting seasons are less than one month away. The 2020 dove and teal seasons begin September 1. Hunting seasons for cottontail rabbit, fox squirrel, gray squirrel, snipe, and rail open September 5. Iowa wildlife enjoyed favorable conditions during this year’s spring breeding seasons, and stable or increased game populations are anticipated. Although habitat conditions remain generally favorable across the state, North Iowa wetlands are in need of significant precipitation. A complete summary of Iowa’s hunting, trapping, and migratory game bird regulations are available at www.iowadnr.gov