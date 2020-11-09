Purdy resets after bad first half, leads Cyclones to win

“(It’s) very similar in a lot of ways to what David Montgomery brought to the offense as he really changed this program. In a lot of ways, Mike resembles that for the defense.”

Dynamic special teams

Iowa State special teams made two game-changing plays when the Cyclones needed them the most.

Kene Nwangwu had a 67-yard kick return after Baylor kicked a field goal to increase its lead to 24-10. The offense was able to capitalize on the excellent field position with a touchdown.

“For Kene, how many times have I said this now? Three, right? That kickoff return was really the momentum changer in the game,” Campbell said. “Kene’s had that with a run, a kick return and then now he did it again with an elite kick return.”

To begin the fourth quarter, Landen Akers blocked a punt. It was something that he said was his goal since he came to Iowa State. Not only did Akers block the punt, he recovered it at the 11-yard line, again setting up Iowa State’s offense with incredible field position. The ensuing touchdown made it 38-24 — Akers set up the game-winning drive.

“These are guys (Akers and Nwangwu) who are refusing to lose,” Campbell said. “And in the heat of the moment — the most critical moments — you need your seniors. And if you want to have a great team, again, I don’t care what sport it is, your seniors have to play their best football their senior year. That’s one of the things that this team is getting. Today, obviously Kene and Landen made two huge plays and we’re really proud of those guys.”

