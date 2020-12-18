Positive COVID-19 test puts Iowa's Ferentz on the shelf

When the Iowa football team resumes practices Tuesday, coach Kirk Ferentz will be participating remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.

The university announced Friday that the Hawkeyes' 65-year-old head coach tested positive during his regularly-scheduled rapid antigen test on Thursday morning.

The surveillance test is part of the Big Ten's required daily testing of all players, coaches and staff members within the league's football programs.

Once Ferentz recorded a positive test in the daily test, a PCR test was then taken by Ferentz which confirmed the diagnosis of the antigen test.

Under Iowa athletics policy for the coronavirus, following the positive PCR test Ferentz will will be required to quarantine.

Ferentz is asymptomatic and plans to remain at home until Dec. 27, following Big Ten-mandated procedures.

"We have been fortunate this season to have played eight games and to have had very few positive cases,'' Ferentz said in a statement. "When the team returns to practice on Tuesday, I will participate via zoom and our collective focus will be on preparing for the bowl game.''