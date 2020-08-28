Playmakers-a-plenty: Clear Lake whoops Aplington-Parkersburg in season opener

Going into the season-opener against Aplington-Parkersburg on the Lions' brand new home turf on Friday night, some Clear Lake fans had questions about who was going to step up and take control of the offense this season.
Those questions have been answered.
Junior quarterback Carson Toebe accounted for six touchdowns, throwing four and running for two, in Clear Lake's dominant 54-21 victory over the Falcons.
"There's been a lot of words around the team this year. You know, we lost a lot of seniors last season," Toebe said. "They're not sure who we're going to have out this year on offense with all our skill players. But it really means a lot that we can come out here on the first night and put on that many touchdowns for our home fans."
Toebe referred to stepping into the starting quarterback role – a role that Jaylen DeVries successfully held for so long. Toebe, armed with plenty of playmakers, is out to make a name for himself at the position.
Among those athletes on offense is senior Tyres Green-Harrington, who caught three touchdown passes in his first night on offense. Known primarily for his work as a defensive back, Green-Harrington looked like a natural in his first night at wide receiver.
"I was telling the guys before the game that I haven't had a varsity touchdown yet so it felt great to get three tonight," Green-Harrington said. "I had to let 'em know."
Junior Jagger Schmitt had two touchdowns and senior Jaden O'Brien-Green had one. Senior Andrew Formanek also stood tall and caught a bunch of balls in the win. Having players to throw to has helped Toebe get comfortable in the offense.
"We knew that coming in that we were blessed with a lot of team speed," head coach Jared DeVries said. "He's got a stable of horses on the perimeter and in the backfield, but it all starts up front."
Aplington-Parkersburg received the ball to open the game up. Clear Lake forced a fumble and recovered it on the first play from scrimmage. On the very next play, O-Brien-Green took an end-around 25 yards to the house.
In just 13 seconds of regulation, the Lions already found themselves ahead by a touchdown.
"That's a good start but it can sometimes come back to haunt you," DeVries said. "We did that against Crestwood one time and thought it was going to be easy like that the rest of the game and got knocked in the mouth. That's the thing we're preaching is just focus on the play, focus on the play."
The Lions very clearly took that advice and scored two more times in the first quarter. Toebe hit Green-Harrington for touchdowns of 35 yards and 33 yards to make the score 20-0 after one quarter.
It was more of the same in the second quarter. Toebe scored on a 10-yard touchdown run and then connected with Green-Harrington on a deep ball that went for six. At halftime, the score was 35-0.
The Lions let up a little bit in the second half but still were able to score 19 more points while working in some second-string players and running the clock.
The Lions first-team defense didn't allow a touchdown on the night and recovered three fumbles.
"From what I saw, and we'll watch on tape, is a bunch of guys flying around and having fun out there," DeVries said. "I'm sure it wasn't perfect but you can cure a lot of mistakes just by hustle."
A standout defensive lineman at the University of Iowa and former NFL player, Aplington-Parkersburg is where it all started for DeVries. To coach against his alma mater is something special to him.
"That community and that school will always have a special place in my heart," DeVries said. "I wish them the best of luck the rest of the way and obviously I want them to win every game but this one."
After such a successful season a year ago, it seems the Lions have the athletes to make a run at the state title. While that seems far off in the distance, a 54-21 season-opening win on the new field is a good start.
"Proud of our kids. It's a great way to open up our new stadium," DeVries said.
The Lions move to 1-0 and play at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at home against Osage.
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 3
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 1
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 2
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 4
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 5
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 6
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 45
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 46
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 47
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 48
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 49
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 50
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 51
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 52
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 53
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 54
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 55
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 56
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 57
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 58
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 59
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 60
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 61
Fball Clear Lake vs. AP 62
