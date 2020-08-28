Playmakers-a-plenty: Clear Lake whoops Aplington-Parkersburg in season opener

Junior Jagger Schmitt had two touchdowns and senior Jaden O'Brien-Green had one. Senior Andrew Formanek also stood tall and caught a bunch of balls in the win. Having players to throw to has helped Toebe get comfortable in the offense.

"We knew that coming in that we were blessed with a lot of team speed," head coach Jared DeVries said. "He's got a stable of horses on the perimeter and in the backfield, but it all starts up front."

Aplington-Parkersburg received the ball to open the game up. Clear Lake forced a fumble and recovered it on the first play from scrimmage. On the very next play, O-Brien-Green took an end-around 25 yards to the house.

In just 13 seconds of regulation, the Lions already found themselves ahead by a touchdown.

"That's a good start but it can sometimes come back to haunt you," DeVries said. "We did that against Crestwood one time and thought it was going to be easy like that the rest of the game and got knocked in the mouth. That's the thing we're preaching is just focus on the play, focus on the play."

The Lions very clearly took that advice and scored two more times in the first quarter. Toebe hit Green-Harrington for touchdowns of 35 yards and 33 yards to make the score 20-0 after one quarter.