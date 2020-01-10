Players to Watch

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar
As the Saints third leading scorer, top rebounder, and top blocker, Hackbart has proven her ability to be a force all over the floor. Look for her to have a big game against the Knights.
You have free articles remaining.
Hackbart had a double-double two games ago against Lake Mills. I'm going to predict she has another one here.
Jakob Washington, West Fork
The Warhawks' junior has been a revelation this season, averaging 12.9 points per game, with a team-high 72 rebounds. West Fork has several tough games this week, with matchups against Dike-New Hartford and Nashua-Plainfield. If the Warhawks want to go to state, Washington is going to be a big part of their attack. It's prove-it time.