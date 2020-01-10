Players to Watch

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar

As the Saints third leading scorer, top rebounder, and top blocker, Hackbart has proven her ability to be a force all over the floor. Look for her to have a big game against the Knights.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hackbart had a double-double two games ago against Lake Mills. I'm going to predict she has another one here.

Jakob Washington, West Fork

The Warhawks' junior has been a revelation this season, averaging 12.9 points per game, with a team-high 72 rebounds. West Fork has several tough games this week, with matchups against Dike-New Hartford and Nashua-Plainfield. If the Warhawks want to go to state, Washington is going to be a big part of their attack. It's prove-it time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.