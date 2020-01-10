Players to Watch

You are the owner of this article.
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar

As the Saints third leading scorer, top rebounder, and top blocker, Hackbart has proven her ability to be a force all over the floor. Look for her to have a big game against the Knights. 

Hackbart had a double-double two games ago against Lake Mills. I'm going to predict she has another one here.

Jakob Washington, West Fork

The Warhawks' junior has been a revelation this season, averaging 12.9 points per game, with a team-high 72 rebounds. West Fork has several tough games this week, with matchups against Dike-New Hartford and Nashua-Plainfield. If the Warhawks want to go to state, Washington is going to be a big part of their attack. It's prove-it time.

