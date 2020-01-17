Players to Watch

Sidney Brandau, Osage

- If anybody can break through St. Ansgar's stalwart defense, it is Brandau. With a 55.2 percent shooting percentage, and a team-high 87 rebounds and 21 blocks, Brandau is a player who will make her presence felt.

Cade and Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan

- The Golden Bears' star duo is close to making history. With Cade at 994 career points, and Angelo at 983, the two are about to become the first pair of brothers to both reach the 1000 point mark. It will be a big moment, and will probably come on Tuesday at Lake Mills.