Players to Watch
Sara Faber, Clear Lake

At 18.4 points per game, the Lions' senior is having a career-best season so far. With a two-week break behind her, and a state title run possibly on the horizon, expect some big games from Faber over the next month or so. 

Carson Toebe, Clear Lake

The Lions' sophomore has broken out in a big way over his past two games, with 24 points in each contest, and is tied for the team lead with 17.5 points per game. If he can keep his hot streak rolling and provide an offensive complement to senior Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake's opponents will have reason to be afraid.

