Players to Watch

Anna Deets, Mason City

The Mohawks' senior recently became just the seventh player in program history to score 1000 career points, and is second among area players with 331 points on the season.

Dashawn Linnen/Chett Helming, Lake Mills

- The Bulldogs pair are the top two area scorers, with 318 and 285 points on the season, respectively, and also lead the team in rebounds. Lake Mills is 15-1 this season, and these two are the reason why. Keep an eye on both of them this week, as they try to extend Lake Mills' 13-game winning streak.