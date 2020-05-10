Players beam about newest HOF coach Dick Garth: "I love the man to death"

“There was no TV, and nothing to watch. We were just outside all the time,” Lockwood said. “Dick would go by and put the nets up at Monroe Junior High. When the nets got worn out, he’d go buy nets and put them up for us. He went to the junior high games and scouted everybody to see what kind of team he was going to have.”

Dan Thomas is another former player who remembers Garth as a caring coach with a fun personality and a unique personal fashion sense. He was also a master motivator. Thomas laughs when recalling the checkered pants that Garth would wear on the sideline, and recalls one particular game against Fort Dodge that speaks to Garth’s ability to get the most out of his players.

In that game, the Dodgers were ahead by a significant amount at halftime when a speech from Garth rallied the team.

“At halftime, Dick was just like “Alright guys, we’re just going to have fun,” Thomas said. “We’re going to play hard, but we’re going to have fun. We’re getting beat bad, but we’re going to have fun.’ Sure enough, we went out and absolutely kicked their a** in the second half and won the game.”