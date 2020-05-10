Players beam about newest HOF coach Dick Garth: "I love the man to death"

To Dick Garth, the thing that mattered most to him in his 16 years as the head basketball coach at Mason City wasn’t the wins and losses. It was his players. Even so, the wins came pretty regularly.
In his time at Mason City, Garth helped guide the Mohawks to four state tournament appearances and coached nine All-State players from 1965-1982. For Garth, those days are a fond memory. Many of his ex-players have maintained a relationship with the 92-year-old coach, decades after their graduation.
This September, Garth will officially become a Mason City legend when he is inducted as a member of the 2020 Class of the Mason City Athletic Hall of Fame.
Garth could share laughs with his players, but could also be strict. One ex-player described him as “disciplined.” Another called him “extremely fun.” What they can all agree on is that Garth loved and cared about his players.
Brian Lockwood played for Garth from 1967 to 1969, and reminisces on his days of playing pick-up basketball on the courts of Monroe Junior High. Lockwood, along with all-state players Dennis Shaffer and Tony Pappas, would play on the school’s courts for hours, with Garth oftentimes stopping by to case the scene.
“There was no TV, and nothing to watch. We were just outside all the time,” Lockwood said. “Dick would go by and put the nets up at Monroe Junior High. When the nets got worn out, he’d go buy nets and put them up for us. He went to the junior high games and scouted everybody to see what kind of team he was going to have.”
Dan Thomas is another former player who remembers Garth as a caring coach with a fun personality and a unique personal fashion sense. He was also a master motivator. Thomas laughs when recalling the checkered pants that Garth would wear on the sideline, and recalls one particular game against Fort Dodge that speaks to Garth’s ability to get the most out of his players.
In that game, the Dodgers were ahead by a significant amount at halftime when a speech from Garth rallied the team.
“At halftime, Dick was just like “Alright guys, we’re just going to have fun,” Thomas said. “We’re going to play hard, but we’re going to have fun. We’re getting beat bad, but we’re going to have fun.’ Sure enough, we went out and absolutely kicked their a** in the second half and won the game.”
One of Garth’s favorite memories of his time in Mason City involves All-State player Dennis Schaffer, whom Garth calls “probably the best player in Mason City’s history.” On Jan. 25, 1971, Schaffer scored 51 points in a game against Charles City – in a game where Schaffer only played three quarters – and before Iowa adopted the 3-point line.
At halftime, Garth tried to send a player from his bench in for Schaffer, who went on to play at NIACC and eventually signed a contract with the Seattle Supersonics.
“He went up to the scoring table and came back and sat down. At the half, I went up and asked ‘How come you wouldn't let this kid go in?’ And he said ‘I didn’t want you to take him out. I’ve never seen a kid shoot like that in my entire life, and I want to watch him.”
In addition to his coaching skills, Garth was also a pretty good athlete in his own right. Lockwood complimented Garth’s skill as a pitcher on the softball field. According to Lockwood, Garth dominated on the mound with a 16-inch ball when the two were teammates.
“He was a great pitcher with a big ball,” Lockwood said. “I went to the national tournament with him. We had a pretty good time, and we finished fifth. That’s pretty good with 16 teams.”
Thomas remembers a golf outing with Garth about a decade ago, where the old coach impressed his fellow golfers with his skills on the links.
“He was maybe 80 or 81, and he shot his age,” Thomas said. “There are not a lot of people that do that, but he played really well and he was making fun of us. At his age, he was beating us on the golf course.”
While the team did have a lot of fun in Garth’s tenure, he ran a tight ship. According to Lockwood, Garth would make his players run a particularly grueling conditioning drill called “killers” if they messed up.
He was a combination of fun and serious that his ex-players remember fondly. And he got results. Garth is also a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Losing coaches don’t typically go into Halls of Fame.
“If you made a mistake, he wasn’t a Bobby Knight, but you were going to come out,” Lockwood said. “He was going to teach you, he wasn’t a screamer. All I remembered is that I love the man to death.”
