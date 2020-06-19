Player from team that played Clear Lake tests positive for COVID-19

Three days after playing the Clear Lake baseball team at Lions Field, the Iowa Falls-Alden baseball team has suspended its season for the next two weeks after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Players were notified of the positive test on Wednesday night, and parents were notified Thursday morning, according to the Iowa Falls Times Citizen.
The Cadets played the Lions on Monday, but according to Iowa Falls-Alden athletic director Pat Norem, the player did not attend either that game or the Cadets subsequent game at St. Edmond, but did attend practice on Tuesday. The school is mandating that players who were in contact with the student must self-quarantine for 14 days, but players and coaches are not required to be tested.
Norem has notified both Clear Lake and St. Edmond as to the positive test, according to comments made to the Iowa City Press Citizen. The first day the Cadets would be eligible to practice would be July 1.
Woodbine High School had a baseball player test positive for the disease, and an Aplington-Parkersburg player is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with an infected person, according to the story by the Times Citizen. At CL/GLR, several softball players tested positive, a
On Friday, Gehlen Catholic also announced that it is suspending its season for 14 days, making it a total of five teams that have suspended their seasons due to COVID-19. Before the season, Eagle Grove and Belmond-Klemme decided to not hold summer sports season due to coronavirus concerns.
Clear Lake athletic director Dale Ludwig did not immediately return a call for comment.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
