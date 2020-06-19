Player from team that played Clear Lake tests positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three days after playing the Clear Lake baseball team at Lions Field, the Iowa Falls-Alden baseball team has suspended its season for the next two weeks after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Players were notified of the positive test on Wednesday night, and parents were notified Thursday morning, according to the Iowa Falls Times Citizen.

The Cadets played the Lions on Monday, but according to Iowa Falls-Alden athletic director Pat Norem, the player did not attend either that game or the Cadets subsequent game at St. Edmond, but did attend practice on Tuesday. The school is mandating that players who were in contact with the student must self-quarantine for 14 days, but players and coaches are not required to be tested.