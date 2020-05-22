Parents unhappy with Belmond-Klemme's summer sports decision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There will be no joy in Mudville this season, or at least on the ball diamonds of Belmond-Klemme.

On Thursday night, the Belmond-Klemme School Board announced that summer sports were suspended for 2020, due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Wright County Public Health sent out a press release on Thursday announcing that the county had 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Friday afternoon, that number shot up to 85, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health website.

Based on the School Board's discussion, fall sports might be in danger, too.

"I understand that we may not have a football season, we may not have a lot of the fall sports, and we may not have a lot of the activities. Schools may be changed forever," board member Gary Berkland said. "I do realize that schools might be a very different environment for a very long time to come."

On social media, the reaction was swift.

"(Belmond-Klemme) is being called out not just from within the district, but all over," Belmond resident Eric Johnson said on Facebook. "Other districts are willing to let the student-athletes and parents sign waivers and take many precautions. I am sorry for the kids that are having to deal with this."