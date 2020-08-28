Pair of offensive line standouts anchor 2020 Mason City football team

“It’s really great to have his knowledge,” Pederson said. “He’s very knowledgeable and played the game at a very high level. For an offensive lineman perspective, it’s really great to have a guy that has played that position in college. He knows what they look for and what we need to do to make our team be the best.”

The 2019 Mohawks struggled on offense, finishing with just 1,525 total yards, a number that should tick up this year. In the final season of Lee’s first stint, 2009, the team finished with over 3,000 total yards, with 1,107 yards through the air and 2,005 on the ground.

Dalen said he hasn’t quite figured out which way the team’s offense will lean, but with Lee there calling the plays, he is confident that the team will be more competitive than in years’ past.

After a couple of tough seasons at Mohawk Stadium, expectations are high for this year's squad.

“I’m very excited he is our head coach,” Dalen said. “He is a very good leader and all of us look up to him. He’s been doing very good so far and I’m very happy how it's going. All I know is that we’re going to be competing, and we’re going to be winning some football games.”

Mason City will open its season at 7 p.m. on Friday at Marshalltown.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.