Pair of offensive line standouts anchor 2020 Mason City football team

It’s a strange new day for every high school football team in North Iowa, with COVID-19 affecting nearly everything about the way teams go about their daily business.
Even considering how different high school football will look this year with a seven-game season, social distancing and mid-game timeouts for sanitization, the Mason City football team is hoping that a little bit of tradition will bring the team back to where it wants to be.
After 10 years away, John Lee is back as the Mohawks’ head coach and is set to lead a team that has plenty of open spots and unanswered questions as it begins the 2020 season.
The heart of the team will be its two stalwart offensive lineman – senior Ben Pederson and junior Carter Gorder. Pederson returns to the line after missing the 2019 season with a knee injury, and he is eager to help the rest of his line-mates improve, whoever they may be.
Aside from Gorder and Pederson, the rest of the line was in flux heading into training camp, with more than a half dozen players vying for the four remaining spots.
“We kind of expect it and know that we have to be the leaders out there on the field for our team,” Pederson said. “It’s kind of a cool thing that we’re two of the leaders on this team. Our attitude kind of dictates how practice goes. We’ve got to bring our A-game every day.”
Gorder has been a constant presence for the Mohawks during the pair of coaching changes that have come in the past two seasons, and getting his line-mate back is a big emotional boost.
“I’ve learned a lot from him and I think he has learned a little something from me too,” Gorder said. “We work really well together. We kind of feed off each other’s energy. We’ve been playing together for so long that we don’t even have to talk to each other. We just know what is going on.”
Lee, a former lineman at the University of Northern Iowa, appreciates the quiet leadership of his two upperclassmen. Neither is the most vocal person, but having their expertise on the line will be valuable.
“Those two guys have really shown their physical prowess and a little bit of leadership,” Lee said. “Both don’t speak a lot during practice. They show leadership through what they are capable of doing. They both have stepped up their offensive line play and led that way.”
Pederson and Gorder will pave the way for senior Connor Dalen, who will step into a role as the team’s starting quarterback. Dalen has played the position before, passing for 84 yards and one touchdown in the team’s 0-9 2018 season. Like Pederson, Dalen missed the 2019 season with an injury.
Pederson is thrilled to have Dalen back under center and gave rave reviews about his close friend's explosive athletic abilities.
“It’s kind of great having confidence in a guy that I have known pretty much my whole life,” Pederson said. “It’ll be great to have his athleticism and his play-making abilities. He’s probably one of the most athletic guys I know. That’ll be great to be able to make plays and just be a dude out there, like he is.”
With a brand new offense and defense in place, Lee knows that his players have a lot on their plates. But through the first few weeks of practice, he was thrilled with their effort.
“There are still a lot of mental mistakes, but a lot less than there were 10 days ago,” Lee said. “That is the biggest thing. Conditioning is always something you want to see from the kids, and I think conditioning has come along with the high intensity practices. It’s the mental mistakes, you want to see those limited.”
Since Lee’s departure in 2010, the Mason City football program has not had a winning record, and has won only one total game over the past two seasons.
In Lee's first go-around, from 2000-2009, the team made four playoff appearances, and he was named the 2001 CIML Coach of the Year.
After all of the change and upheaval of the past few seasons, the stability that Lee, a lifelong Mason City resident, brings to the team has been a boost.
“It’s really great to have his knowledge,” Pederson said. “He’s very knowledgeable and played the game at a very high level. For an offensive lineman perspective, it’s really great to have a guy that has played that position in college. He knows what they look for and what we need to do to make our team be the best.”
The 2019 Mohawks struggled on offense, finishing with just 1,525 total yards, a number that should tick up this year. In the final season of Lee’s first stint, 2009, the team finished with over 3,000 total yards, with 1,107 yards through the air and 2,005 on the ground.
Dalen said he hasn’t quite figured out which way the team’s offense will lean, but with Lee there calling the plays, he is confident that the team will be more competitive than in years’ past.
After a couple of tough seasons at Mohawk Stadium, expectations are high for this year's squad.
“I’m very excited he is our head coach,” Dalen said. “He is a very good leader and all of us look up to him. He’s been doing very good so far and I’m very happy how it's going. All I know is that we’re going to be competing, and we’re going to be winning some football games.”
Mason City will open its season at 7 p.m. on Friday at Marshalltown.
