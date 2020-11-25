Owners: New Elite Boxing Academy and Fitness Club in the works

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I believe in those guys,” Schoneman said. “I don’t know s*** from Shinola about boxing. But I know that he has some very loyal followers, and I know that he’ll be successful.”

The loan, according to Schoneman, was given by the city in hopes that he and Sainci would spend even more money on the building. They plan to.

“We’re going to be well over $100,000,” Schoneman said. “Well over that.”

Sainci has a vision for the new building as a community for kids and parents alike. He wants it to be like the boxing gyms of bigger cities, where athletes can train, and regular people can come in to lift weights or run on the treadmills, or just come in to talk and hang out.

While there will be amenities like a juice bar, Sainci wants the new gym to maintain a gritty, Philadelphia-like boxing gym feel, and the building's exposed brick walls give the inside an atmosphere much like that of a Rocky movie.