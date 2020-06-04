You are the owner of this article.
Outdoor stores seeing 'uptick' in business
Outdoor stores seeing 'uptick' in business

Wayne's Ski and Cycle in Mason City offers a wide variety of bikes and sports equipment, including a selection of motor-assisted bicycles. Business has been good at Wayne's since COVID-19 hit Iowa. 

The answer for North Iowans it seems, lies in the outdoors.

As businesses all across the country feel the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic, outdoor stores seem to have been the exception. 

Over the past three months, with many stores closed and events canceled, the people of North Iowa have been flocking to businesses specializing in outdoor equipment such as bicycles and fishing poles.

When the pandemic first began, Chad Colby, the receiving and shipping manager at Wayne’s Ski and Cycle, admitted ownership and employees were nervous about whether the store could stay open. Once bike shops were deemed as an essential business, business boomed.

The shop has been so busy that some employees have had to work seven days a week, just to keep up. 

“We’re just trying to do what we can,” Colby said. "We’ve seen other businesses that are closing certain days of the week to stay on top of stuff. We’ve managed to stay open seven days a week. It’s been a challenge working lots of hours and doing cleaning regimens. We’re trying to keep employees safe, as well as the customers coming in.”

The most popular item at Wayne’s has been mountain bikes, according to Colby. The majority of customers who come in are looking for a bike in the $500-$700 range, but the store has apparently seen a rise in people purchasing higher-end bikes, too. 

It hasn’t been just avid cyclists coming into the store, either. With little else to do, people of all ages and skill levels have taken up the hobby. 

“We’ve seen literally everybody,” Colby said. “Every walk of life and age group. We even saw the stimulus check buyers coming in. We know that because they told us they were using that money. It’s really been all over the board.”

The fishing community has seen a boom, too. In a story published last month in the Globe Gazette, Dan Krauth, the owner of the Crazy Minnow fishing store, said that the spring of 2020 has been his store’s busiest since its 2006 opening.

Across the state of Iowa, fishing license numbers have skyrocketed from 148,635 to 193,144, as of mid-May.

“There were so many people out of work and a lack of things to do,” Krauth told the Globe Gazette in May. “It’s something you can do and maintain social distancing pretty easily. I do think there were more people fishing than ever, and there still are a lot of people fishing.”

At Spieker's Gunshop in Garner, the pandemic boom has taken a different form. The store was forced to close for six weeks, but since reopening in early May, it has pretty much seen business as usual, except for one particular item. While long guns and hunting rifle sales are pretty slow in the early summer, ammunition for nine-millimeter handguns has been selling out.

"I don't see much difference than it normally is, other than ammunition," employee Jason Spieker said. "If you own a 9-millimeter, you aren't going to find ammo for it. It's a pretty popular handgun, and a lot of people buy them."

For North Iowans, along with many people across the world, quarantine was a challenging experience. But now that the weather has turned nice and some of the restrictions have been lifted, they seem ready to burst forth into the sunshine with a hobby or two to keep them busy. 

"It has just been extremely busy as far as traffic. Inventory has been a challenge to get, but we’re getting what we need so far," Colby said. "With the CDC recommendations saying that cycling is an approved activity, there is a lot of people doing that. With other activities having been canceled, people are looking for something to do."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

