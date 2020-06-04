Outdoor stores seeing 'uptick' in business

It hasn’t been just avid cyclists coming into the store, either. With little else to do, people of all ages and skill levels have taken up the hobby.

“We’ve seen literally everybody,” Colby said. “Every walk of life and age group. We even saw the stimulus check buyers coming in. We know that because they told us they were using that money. It’s really been all over the board.”

The fishing community has seen a boom, too. In a story published last month in the Globe Gazette, Dan Krauth, the owner of the Crazy Minnow fishing store, said that the spring of 2020 has been his store’s busiest since its 2006 opening.

Across the state of Iowa, fishing license numbers have skyrocketed from 148,635 to 193,144, as of mid-May.

“There were so many people out of work and a lack of things to do,” Krauth told the Globe Gazette in May. “It’s something you can do and maintain social distancing pretty easily. I do think there were more people fishing than ever, and there still are a lot of people fishing.”