Rugby, around the area since the 1970s, continues to grow

Initially, Thul operated everything by himself since the team was formed in 2015. Recently, he realized that assistance will go a long way.

"I wasn't having as much fun and it was reflecting on the team," Thul said. "I wanted to fix it before it became an issue."

So he reached out Michael Fishel, who has aided Thul in helping run the team. From putting together events to talking to prospective players, Fishel is grateful for the chance to spread the word around.

"I was 100 percent for it, I was very honored," Fishel said. "I'm still new to coaching, so it's a great combination."

Getting athletes involved is a challenge in of itself, but Thul has a unique perspective in leaning a 15-to-18-year-old in rugby's direction.

"Mason City is where I found the traction," he said. "It's difficult to pull from other sports, so where a lot of our players come from are guys, maybe they have not found their fit in another sport.

"We want to be the welcoming support. As long as they're willing to invest in us, we're willing to invest in them."