Rugby, around the area since the 1970s, continues to grow
Rugby, around the area since the 1970s, continues to grow

It's a sport that is played behind an elementary school in Mason City by a bunch of grown men, teenage boys and girls, with no helmets, hitting each other with full force.

It is a sport that has been the area since 1972, but is not talked about a lot from the general public. 

River City Rugby-main

A player from River City Rugby prepares to take a hit from Northeast Iowa Rugby on Saturday at Hoover Elementary School in Mason City.

Yet, it is a sport that is rapidly growing.

Knowledge of rugby is immediately drawn to the lone men's club team – River City Rugby – but now over the last handful of years, high school athletes are beginning to participate on club teams started by players on the men's team.

"I want to move the barrier of entry to as low as I possibly can to bring as many guys as I can," River City Rugby player and one of two head coaches for the boys high school team, Ryan Thul said. "Watching players year after year, their own character development, it's cool to see guys grow."

In simplest terms, rugby is a combination of football and soccer. It was born back in 1845 in Rugby, Warwickshire, England. 

Teams use the full length of the football field and points are scored when one team gets behind the field goal post, followed by a conversion kick. Each side has 15 players.

For the Mason City area, River City Rugby has had stretches of dominance. It has won conference titles and a plethora of matches. 

Currently in Division V, the lowest in the league RCR is in, it is in a rebuilding year under the direction of first-year head coach Ron Clarke.

Clarke keeps rugby in the simplest terms for people interested in the sport.

"Builds character, togetherness, teamwork," Clarke said. "It's a great social event for young people to get involved in. It's an inexpensive sport to play."

A native of York, England, Clarke's father played professionally, thus he was around the sport at the age of 6. Clarke played professionally as well in England and for the last 20 years, entered the coaching realm.

He started leading high school programs in 2002 in Ontario, Canada. Five years later, the 64 year old took the reigns of his first men's team in Vancouver.

River City Rugby-1

A River City Rugby player gains some ground against Northeast Iowa Rugby defender on Saturday in Mason City.

An employee at Golden Grain Energy in Mason City, Clarke glances at this year's version with the understanding wins will be hard to come by, but daily improvement in training and matches won't be.

"We got to stick with basics," Clarke said. "From today's game, I will look at the good things and the bad things. If I do that, then we can be at the next level."

Thul appreciates what Clarke has done for him as a coach of the Mason City high school boys team.

"I think the biggest thing is the amount of experience he brings to the table," Thul said.

Initially, Thul operated everything by himself since the team was formed in 2015. Recently, he realized that assistance will go a long way.

"I wasn't having as much fun and it was reflecting on the team," Thul said. "I wanted to fix it before it became an issue."

So he reached out Michael Fishel, who has aided Thul in helping run the team. From putting together events to talking to prospective players, Fishel is grateful for the chance to spread the word around.

River City Rugby-2

Two River City Rugby players, including captain Marc Blong (right) make a stop on a Northeast Iowa Rugby winger during Saturday's game at Hoover elementary School.

"I was 100 percent for it, I was very honored," Fishel said. "I'm still new to coaching, so it's a great combination."

Getting athletes involved is a challenge in of itself, but Thul has a unique perspective in leaning a 15-to-18-year-old in rugby's direction.

"Mason City is where I found the traction," he said. "It's difficult to pull from other sports, so where a lot of our players come from are guys, maybe they have not found their fit in another sport.

"We want to be the welcoming support. As long as they're willing to invest in us, we're willing to invest in them."

That advice is how Marc Blong has built the high school girls team over the last couple of years, a program that started in 2017. The numbers are at about 14, but for 7-on-7, it's right where he wants it to be.

PHOTOS: River City Rugby vs. Northeast Iowa Rugby

1 of 14

"We've had good numbers," Blong said. "We'll see how we return to play this fall. Hopefully have those numbers again."

The 33-year old native of Mason City viewed rugby for the first time in 2005, but didn't play until 2010. He has had two different stints with RCR, first becoming captain in 2012 then coming back in 2017.

Sandwiched between that was a spell in Colorado from 2014-2016.

"It's pretty typical people get nervous about the game," Blong said. "I eventually needed to do something physical, get in better shape."

With the help of bringing in players who have played on the global stage and for Team USA, Blong is hopeful the numbers can continue to rise.

More than anything, he wants to empower young women in this sport. It is the second time he has started a women's team, the first was in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

"They have a lot of pride," Blong said. "One of the biggest things I've learned is you got to let them control the club, too. The thing you can't do as a coach is to control it yourself.

"Let it be their club."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95. 

Rugby 101

Aim of the game

Known simply as rugby, rugby union is a full contact sport involving 15 players on each team,with 7 substitutes on the bench. The aim of the game is to score more points than the other side and points are scored through tries, conversions, penalty kicks and drop goals.

Duration of the game

A match is split into two 40-minute halves, played on a rectangular field.

Kick-offs

Each game starts with a drop kick from the halfway line and the ball must travel 10 metres from the kick off. If the ball fails to travel the minimum 10 metres, the receiving team has the option to ask for a re-kick, or in most cases request a scrum or a line out on the halfway line with the advantage of the feed or throw in.

After every try, penalty kick or drop goal, the game restarts at the halfway line with the team that did not score taking a drop kick.

–Rugby Union

Terminology

Lineout: Looks somewhat like a jump-ball in basketball, with both teams lining up opposite each other, but one team then throws the ball down the middle of the tunnel. Line-outs restart play after the ball, or a player carrying it, has gone out of bounds.

Maul: Occurs when a player carrying the ball is held by one or more opponents, and one or more of the ball-carrier’s teammates bind on the ball-carrier. All the players involved are on their feet and moving toward a goal line. Open play has ended.

Ruck: One or more players from each team, who are on their feet and in contact, close around the ball on the ground. Once a ruck has been formed, players can’t use their hands to get the ball, only their feet.

Scrum: A contest for the ball involving eight players who bind together and push against the other team’s assembled eight for possession of the ball. Scrums restart play after certain minor infractions.

–Source: Rugby for Dummies

