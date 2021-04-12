Rugby, around the area since the 1970s, continues to grow

It's a sport that is played behind an elementary school in Mason City by a bunch of grown men, teenage boys and girls, with no helmets, hitting each other with full force.
It is a sport that has been the area since 1972, but is not talked about a lot from the general public.
Yet, it is a sport that is rapidly growing.
Knowledge of rugby is immediately drawn to the lone men's club team – River City Rugby – but now over the last handful of years, high school athletes are beginning to participate on club teams started by players on the men's team.
"I want to move the barrier of entry to as low as I possibly can to bring as many guys as I can," River City Rugby player and one of two head coaches for the boys high school team, Ryan Thul said. "Watching players year after year, their own character development, it's cool to see guys grow."
In simplest terms, rugby is a combination of football and soccer. It was born back in 1845 in Rugby, Warwickshire, England.
Teams use the full length of the football field and points are scored when one team gets behind the field goal post, followed by a conversion kick. Each side has 15 players.
For the Mason City area, River City Rugby has had stretches of dominance. It has won conference titles and a plethora of matches.
Currently in Division V, the lowest in the league RCR is in, it is in a rebuilding year under the direction of first-year head coach Ron Clarke.
Clarke keeps rugby in the simplest terms for people interested in the sport.
"Builds character, togetherness, teamwork," Clarke said. "It's a great social event for young people to get involved in. It's an inexpensive sport to play."
A native of York, England, Clarke's father played professionally, thus he was around the sport at the age of 6. Clarke played professionally as well in England and for the last 20 years, entered the coaching realm.
He started leading high school programs in 2002 in Ontario, Canada. Five years later, the 64 year old took the reigns of his first men's team in Vancouver.
An employee at Golden Grain Energy in Mason City, Clarke glances at this year's version with the understanding wins will be hard to come by, but daily improvement in training and matches won't be.
"We got to stick with basics," Clarke said. "From today's game, I will look at the good things and the bad things. If I do that, then we can be at the next level."
Thul appreciates what Clarke has done for him as a coach of the Mason City high school boys team.
"I think the biggest thing is the amount of experience he brings to the table," Thul said.
Initially, Thul operated everything by himself since the team was formed in 2015. Recently, he realized that assistance will go a long way.
"I wasn't having as much fun and it was reflecting on the team," Thul said. "I wanted to fix it before it became an issue."
So he reached out Michael Fishel, who has aided Thul in helping run the team. From putting together events to talking to prospective players, Fishel is grateful for the chance to spread the word around.
"I was 100 percent for it, I was very honored," Fishel said. "I'm still new to coaching, so it's a great combination."
Getting athletes involved is a challenge in of itself, but Thul has a unique perspective in leaning a 15-to-18-year-old in rugby's direction.
"Mason City is where I found the traction," he said. "It's difficult to pull from other sports, so where a lot of our players come from are guys, maybe they have not found their fit in another sport.
"We want to be the welcoming support. As long as they're willing to invest in us, we're willing to invest in them."
That advice is how Marc Blong has built the high school girls team over the last couple of years, a program that started in 2017. The numbers are at about 14, but for 7-on-7, it's right where he wants it to be.
"We've had good numbers," Blong said. "We'll see how we return to play this fall. Hopefully have those numbers again."
The 33-year old native of Mason City viewed rugby for the first time in 2005, but didn't play until 2010. He has had two different stints with RCR, first becoming captain in 2012 then coming back in 2017.
Sandwiched between that was a spell in Colorado from 2014-2016.
"It's pretty typical people get nervous about the game," Blong said. "I eventually needed to do something physical, get in better shape."
With the help of bringing in players who have played on the global stage and for Team USA, Blong is hopeful the numbers can continue to rise.
More than anything, he wants to empower young women in this sport. It is the second time he has started a women's team, the first was in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
"They have a lot of pride," Blong said. "One of the biggest things I've learned is you got to let them control the club, too. The thing you can't do as a coach is to control it yourself.
"Let it be their club."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.