River City Rugby to honor late teammate this weekend

When the River City Rugby Football Club plays on Saturday in Des Moines, it will be doing so with heavy hearts.

Prior to facing the St. Louis Royal Ramblers in the state capitol, the players and coaches from River City, St. Louis and the Des Moines Rugby Club will lay its No. 3 jerseys at midfield in honor of Michael Creviston, an RCRFC player who was shot in Mason City on March 31.

Creviston died at the age of 36 at MercyOne North Iowa on April 7.

Paul Kaler, a River City alum and a native of Mason City, said in an email to the Globe Gazette that no one will wear the No. 3 jersey in honor of Creviston.

"Mikey was a hard nose player that came to the club years ago," said Ryan Thul, a player on River City Rugby. "Coming to the River City Rugby Football Club with no knowledge of rugby, Mikey excelled quickly with his head-strong playing style and 'Hit somebody' and 'Don't talk about it, be about it' mottos (and) attitude."

Creviston's daughter, Jazlyn, was integral in recruiting new players in 2017, the first year of the the high school girls rugby team in Mason City. She did that to help coach and River City captain Marc Blong due to watching her father play for RCRFC.

"(Michael) often made rugby practices, games and events a family affair by bringing and evolving his daughter and son," Thul said. "Mike will be sorely missed by all members of RCRFC."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

