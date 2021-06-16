 Skip to main content
Local coaches put together golf outing to support rugby clubs
SPORTS

Local coaches put together golf outing to support rugby clubs

River City Rugby-15

River City Rugby coach and player Ryan Thul manned the sidelines during a game against Northeast Iowa Rugby earlier in April at Hoover Elementary School in Mason City.

 Jerry Smith

In conjunction with River City Rugby, coaches for Mason City and Newman Catholic are hosting a fundraiser golf outing on Friday at Buffalo Run Golf Course in Nora Springs to raise money for high school rugby clubs.

It takes place one day before River City Rugby's Old Boys Clash.

The outing starts at 3 p.m. Registration fee is $40 per player that covers nine holes, three drink tickets, half of a cart rental and one meal. The format is four person best ball. Participants can enter as individuals to be placed on a team on a team or register as a team.

The money generated will be geared towards Mason City and Central Springs boys rugby along with Mohawk girls rugby. Raffle items and at the door prizes will be available.

All proceeds benefit youth rugby in North Iowa.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

